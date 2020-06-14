men's-hair:-the-medium-cut-that-everyone-asks-for-in-phase-three

As far as the buzzcut, or «extreme shave» as Robbie Williams calls it , depopulated among men during the lockdown , there is also a large part of them, such as the Spanish model Jon Kortajarena , which has demonstrated hair-resistance to do it yourself: “We have had many tenacious customers, we are proud of them,” say the barbers of the Bullfrog salons 'because during the period of isolation we made sure to give them many tips on how to manage their hair even without us ».

The curious aspect recorded in these first few weeks of opening, say the barbers, is that many customers in quarantine have become accustomed to seeing each other with longer hair and now take advantage of the opportunity for a change of look: « There is a desire to see yourself different and also to take advantage of a length that they did not think they would reach. This is why we are often asked not to shorten the lengths too much, to give natural movements avoiding the most aggressive shades, and for this reason we mainly work with scissors as in the classic Italian cut “.

And if the hair in phase two tends to a medium-long cut, beard and mustache are, instead, shorter than usual: « Long beard and mask don't get along very well and therefore shapes and lengths that follow the facial features and stay inside the mask are preferred. Again it is an opportunity to experiment with something new, but it is important to know that a shorter beard needs more frequent touch-ups, in particular in the shading of the edges on the neck, in the upper line and in the mustache “, they continue.

A longer haircut also requires a different care and styling: «Washing is more frequent, therefore delicate shampoos are preferred, the lengths are often more stressed and may require nourishing treatments, and light spray or powder styling is preferred, which gives volume and natural movement. For the beard, given that we choose shorter styles, the ideal are multifunction products that are also good for the skin underneath or that can be used to moisturize the whole face », conclude the Bullfrog barbers.

