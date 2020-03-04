messenger,-here's-how-facebook-chat-changes

Messenger changes its face. The Facebook chat becomes lighter and faster but above all it loses at least in part that super-application approach of everything to get back to what a messaging app should do, and well: to make people communicate with texts, contents and videos. The Messenger code has been reduced by 84% and the functions have been reconstructed at the base , explained Raymond Endres, one of the giant's vice-presidents for the engineering department.

Announced last summer, the new Messenger arrives at the end of the Facebook image transition which also led to the change of the logo and a series of other organizational changes. Returning to the application, from headquarters they ensure that will load at twice the speed and occupy a quarter of its original size . In terms of user experience, the “Suggested” section (“Discover” in English) disappears from the main bar to limit itself to “Chat” and “People”. Thus reporting the centrality on conversations and removing them from other initiatives launched in past years, such as chatbots and games.

Even the Stories of Messenger, i.e. the contents that disappear after 24 hours, are now shown in a larger window inside a new tab in the «People» section . Many other simplifications will come, thanks to an in-depth programming work that has made the most versatile and easiest app to edit on the go. The new Messenger is already in the distribution phase for those who own an iPhone and will arrive for all other users over the next few weeks.

In a Facebook post Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and great leader of the Californian giant, explained that Messenger will be «more faster and more responsive than the other applications you use ». Some features will not be available for the moment, so for some time we may not find some element that we used, even if the group has not explained in detail which ones. Apparently, for example, the Instant Games will be permanently removed.

