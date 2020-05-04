met-gala-challenge,-the-most-amazing-looks-on-instagram

When, a few days ago, Vogue America and Billy Porter officially kicked off the #MetGalaChallenge, some of the most creative – and fashion-loving – internet users on Instagram they are immediately put to work: the task was to identify their favorite look of the Met Gala , fished in the archives of past editions, and recreate it with any material available in their homes. And, between hyper-scenographic clothes and looks with eccentric details, you were spoiled for choice.

The challenge closes today, and tomorrow, May 4th, the winners will be selected and announced and then published in an article dedicated to them on the site of Vogue and on the Instagram account of the magazine. But, waiting to discover the lucky creatives, we took a look at who could win this all-virtual award: there is Sanja Nestorovic, who from New York has reinterpreted the famous outfit Rihanna del 2018 , designed by John Galliano, simply with old newspapers, or the cosplayer Anja Portland , which (re) gave life to the Gucci look sported by Lana Del Rey during the same edition.

Up to the little Aili Adalia Boler, only 7 years old, who with the help of her mother Kanaya Monet has recreated both the look of Cardi B of the Met Gala 2018, signed Jeremy Scott, who the Christian Siriano dress worn by Janelle Monae on the occasion of the edition of 2019. In the gallery, the most surprising looks of the #MetGalaChallenge selected by us.

