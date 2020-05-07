Michael Bublé with «Fratelli in Affari»: a home for his grandfather's caregiver

First, Brad Pitt came. Then, Michael Bublé. The Property Brothers, known in Italy as “Fratelli in Affari”, wanted to involve some of the faces in their TV show best known of the stars and stripes show. Actors, singers, characters in sight. Everything, as long as they could assure them of the success of a program that, in the guest's portfolio, has its core. Celebrity IOU , broadcast in the United States on the HgTv channel, asks celebrities to join forces those of Drew and Jonathan Scott to give a home to a loved one.

Brad Pitt has chosen Jean Black, her make-up artist and friend. Michael Bublé, more romantic, has decided to pay homage to his grandfather's caregiver, Minette. “I remember that my grandfather didn't want anyone at home, but Minette was the perfect choice,” explained the singer, who wanted to give her old man's house to that shy lady, a Filipina who went to Canada looking for luck. employer. “My grandfather went from being very resentful because of Minette to being his best friend. It has become a family, that woman ». And it remained in the family. Because Demetrio Santagà, son of Treviso immigrants who emigrated to Canada, asked only two things to his nephew: «Don't sell the house» and «Take care of Minette».

“My grandfather's last great wish was not just for the house, for him to remain in the family, but for you. He would have liked this house to be yours, because he loved you very much, “Bublé told Minette, revealing that he had restored the property of Demetrio Santagà for her, a house in Vancouver, built by himself in the seventies.

“Minette never does anything for herself, and I think my grandfather would be very excited to be able to make his workload a little less heavy,” explained Bublé, who to modernize the house has waited for Minette to leave for the Philippines. Then, together with Jonathan and Drew Scott, he overturned the apartment, where the caregiver used to occupy only one room. Fine finishes, marbles and brand new parquet have appeared in the Vancouver villa, giving Minette a surprise that left her speechless.

