michela-quattrociocche-and-alberto-aquilani,-ended-after-12-years:-“we'll-break-up”

Alberto Aquilani and Michela Quattrociocche separate . The footballer and the actress, as a couple for 12 years, engaged since 2008, two daughters, made it known via Instagram by sharing the same release. «In this moment so difficult for the life of all of us, and after so much pain for what happened for Covid – 19, we would have preferred silence “, they say,” but the many friends, and the many people who love us, have been asking us for some time. We have decided – by mutual agreement and with great mutual respect – to separate.

It was a conscious choice, naturally painful, but inevitable. There remains a great affection between us, as parents who are and remain proud to have built a beautiful family, with two wonderful daughters, who will always be at the center of our lives “.

The ending is a request to respect their privacy: «Those who love us will know how to respect our privacy, especially for the serenity and protection of our daughters. For this reason, from today on, we will no longer talk about anything with anyone ». Thirty-five years the former footballer now in the Fiorentina staff, 31 the actress, they have always kept as far away from the spotlight as possible. They met in Rome, when he played for the Giallorossi team. She, however, was filming Sorry but I want to marry you.

In 2011 the birth of the firstborn Aurora , marriage in 2012, two years later the birth of Diamante. In the midst of many transfers in Italy to follow his path (to Milan, Fiorentina, Pescara), and in Europe (Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Las Palmas). Alberto will return to work in Florence; Michela stays in Rome. But the daughters, as the farewell note says, “will always be at the center of our life”.