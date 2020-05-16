michele-bravi,-the-return-(excited)-to-«amici-speciali»

«I have left too many marks on the skin already torn, there is nothing to be taught before you have not tried it ». Michele Bravi returns to sing on TV during « Special Friends », spin-off of the famous talent show by Maria De Filippi , and carries one of his best known passages, « Il Diario Degli Errori », with which he finished fourth at the Sanremo Festival 2017 . “It is an honor for me to be here,” he said, visibly excited .

Again shiny eyes for Michele, as last February , when just at « Friends »he performed for the first time on TV after the tragic accident of 2018 in which he was involved and in which he died a motorcyclist . It was two years of pain for the singer, who is now trying to overcome the delicate moment : his new single, “ The short life of the confetti “and in the coming months the album will also arrive,” The Geography of the Dark “.

Right in the « dark », for his same admission, he “ learned to live “: “If I did not get out, at least I learned to accept it as a condition and orient myself “, he confessed to Corriere della Sera. «I was lucky to have a person who took me by the hand and I he drove in the dark with patience , giving me the coordinates. Then he asked me to return as soon as possible to use creativity to tell all this “.

Although the word “ return ” to Michele doesn't like it very much: «When you suffer a strong trauma, your life is move s u to a new level , which does not speak with the previous one “, he added. «I have a different way of living things, I have a different voice, one different face . When I look at old photos, I see a stranger : it is difficult to find even just one connection with the past. For me it's like doing everything for the first time “.

At «Amici Speciali», therefore, the new Michele Bravi

went on stage . And the result, looking at the judges and the fans, is really good .

