michelle-hunziker-and-aurora-ramazotti,-if-the-quarantine-is-with-“the-royal-family”

The quarantine day of quarantine was abundantly exceeded. And, like so many other stars, Michelle Hunziker try not to lose its positivity , at least via Instagram. In recent weeks we have seen her post funny videos in front of the fridge – never so full – together with her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti . Yes, because their isolation is from a large extended family: in the house of Bergamo, land birth of her husband Tomaso Trussardi, there are also Goffredo Cerza , Aurora's boyfriend, born from Michelle's first marriage to Eros Ramazzotti, and Sara Daniele , daughter of Pino and best friend of Aurora. In addition, of course, to the two little ones at home: Sole and Celeste Trussardi.

The latest social photo, made by the artist Erman Rus, is a photomontage : the British royal family has also been added to the Trussardi-Hunziker family, so much so that Tomaso shares the sofa with Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Aurora, however, is in the foreground. « Sorry guys … we have transgressed the rules. Today he wanted at all costs to come to lunch with us, to eat the casoncelli, the “Royal Family”. I told the queen to take off her shoes and put on her mask, but there was nothing to do! Sti British! »Jokes the presenter.

The original photo of the British royalty arrives from the baptism of baby George, and is dated 2013. In the background, in addition to the Middletons, in fact there is Harry but Meghan Markle is missing. At the time, moreover, the former American actress was not yet part of the royal family. But Sarah Daniel has another explanation: “Meghan is not seen because she was in the bathroom washing her hands” , reads in the comments.

Going serious again, the presenter a few days ago shared quite different reflections: « This coexistence, this experience so strong it is difficult, but it has united us so much “. And again: ” It is in difficulty in the despair and suffering that lies the life that matters, the values. How many of our friends have lost their parents … how many friends are unable to see a future and are afraid of not recovering with their own company .. how many worries for everyone … but one thing is certain: we really understood what the phrase means: “the only thing that matters is health” . Now it is the new mantra and we will always remember it “.

E Tomaso Trussardi launched a fundraiser for the city hospital, Pope John XXIII, one of the hardest hit by the Covid emergency – 19 : «I believe that each of us must do our part».

READ ALSO

Michelle Hunziker, mother Ineke and the elderly in quarantine: «Let's not make them feel alone»

READ ALSO

Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti, an unconventional quarantine (and in front of the fridge)