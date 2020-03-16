michelle-hunziker-and-aurora-ramazzotti,-an-unconventional-quarantine-(and-in-front-of-the-fridge)

A quarantine outside the box, but in front of the refrigerator. Aurora Ramazzotti , who has always ironized on Instagram about her love and hate relationship with the diets, he decided to lighten his stay in his home and that of his followers, with a family format video.

«My family also welcomed Sara Daniele and Goffredo Cerza (who has returned from London) to be able to overcome this moment together. The problem? The same as everyone. We are hungry. Here is the testimony », wrote the eldest daughter of Michelle Hunziker , which with the mother, the boyfriend and the friend of all time transformed into images l everyone's obsession: that of food.

The same one that led many to storm supermarkets, which forced gymnasiums to improvise fasts or high-protein diets, which gave gourmands an alibi to sit on the sofa with their hands full everything: chocolate, biscuits, Nutella.

In the video, relaunched on Instagram by the whole family, Michelle Hunziker returns home with the bags of the supermarket, asking her kids to pay attention to what they eat or. «I would not like to do the shopping tomorrow», says the Swiss presenter, while the children, biological and acquired, each deepen their apologies. “But imagine, I'm also a guest.” “But imagine, with the gyms closed.” “But imagine, they are on a diet”, the boys say in unison, before launching, each for himself, in the sacking of the refrigerator.

The video, three minutes of assaults and laughter, ends in music and brings with it a noble purpose, the same one that, in the past days, animated the Ferragnez live shows and pushed the Italian artists to transform their homes into small arenas, Instagram in the virtual medium of concerts and lightness. Try, the video, to lighten the weight of the quarantine, to play down as much as possible the forced imprisonment to which the pandemic forced us. And, by searching, he also succeeds, reminding us (also) how time can be used in a (more and less) productive way.

Aurora Ramazzotti to Goffredo Cerza: «I would entrust my soul to you»

Aurora Ramazzotti to mother Michelle Hunziker: «Your arms, the scent of home»

Michelle Hunziker reveals: «The fourth child? If it arrives it's fine »