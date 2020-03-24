michelle-hunziker,-mother-ineke-and-the-elderly-in-quarantine:-«let's-not-make-them-feel-alone»

If last week it was a fun video to tell the quarantine in the house of Michelle Hunziker , with Aurora Ramazzotti, her boyfriend Goffredo and her friend Sara Daniele in the role of food looters, today is the nostalgia that feeds the last post of the presenter, understandably worried about the mother Ineke.

«I haven't seen my mom for at least 20 days … She has justly closed herself in the house like everyone and is at risk because of her age … we have avoided any possibility of contagion for her “, wrote Hunziker on Instagram by publishing a photo depicting the smiling mother, with one of the granddaughters.

“I miss him so much and my thoughts go daily to all the people who are doing this quarantine alone within the walls of their homes”, added Michelle. A message addressed to the elderly, yours, but also to all those who for one reason or another have found themselves alone to face this difficult moment, far from loved ones.

«We try to call our friends and relatives who have a lot of time to think and mull over every day, let's put it on the agenda. At least two or three a day, don't let them fall into despair. We all try to make them laugh and distract them as much as possible … it's essential. Gold have no one to embrace or kiss at home. “. The days of socializing will soon return, the presenter is confident. For now social media is his window on the world, as for many other well-known faces who are staying close to fans, between serious reflections and moments of leisure to share.

