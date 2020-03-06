michelle-hunziker-reveals:-«the-fourth-child?-if-it-arrives-it's-fine-»

« The fourth child? If it arrives it's fine. I don't take precautions, I leave it to nature ». Guest of Cr4 – The Republic of Women , Michelle Hunziker , 43 years, told Piero Chiambretti about his life as a woman and mother of three: the twenty-three Aurora had by Eros Ramazzotti and Sole e Celeste , 6 and 4 years, conceived with the current husband Tomaso Trussardi , 36. Explaining that if it were for her, she would give birth to an army of babies. « Newborn Aurora was beautiful, she had a heart-shaped mouthpiece . Sole was born with a natural birth, while Celeste was breech and I had to have a cesarean delivery. When they are born you feel that you have reached the maximum in your life. How can you not want ten more? », said the presenter looking at a photo of her three daughters.

Hunziker with Chiambretti also spoke about fake news that periodically announce a new pregnancy: «It is a beautiful thing to be a mother and the fact that they want me to be a mom. Pregnancy is a moment of total bliss ». Its only concern? “ The biological age that goes away . I am 43 years old, they say they are the new 30, but not biologically “. Today Hunziker has « three wonderful little women to grow ». And since the family “is the basis for being happy” , it has already made plans for the future: « twenty more years to work a lot and then I decided that I will be a grandmother, I hope that Auri has given me a grandchild at that point ».



Aurora and Goffredo Cerza , together since January 2017, are increasingly lovers. Among other things, the romantic dedications that are exchanged via social networks demonstrate this. For example, the twenty-three last November, posting on Instagram a photo in which the engineer kisses, wrote: “ I would entrust you my soul “. The conditions for Michelle to become a grandmother seem to be all there. But without haste: “Mom would like a grandchild,” said Aurora last year, “but she is not used to it. She had me when she was 19 years old. I'm already three years late for you! “.

