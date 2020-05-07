michelle-obama:-«fashion-is-a-tool,-not-something-to-be-a-victim-of»

Not even two years after the release of the best seller Becoming. My story , Michelle Obama and her biography have landed on Netflix with a documentary / spin-off unveiled yesterday, May 6, on the famous streaming platform . A thrilling feature full of curiosities and anecdotes, from the story of the tour that saw the former First Lady engaged in well 34 cities, up to the story of her family and to the relationship with her husband, passing through her ideas on today's society and on the role of fashion within it. Suffice it to say that, well before Barack Obama was elected President of the United States, Michelle was already making headlines for her looks , consciously selected to enhance the work of independent American designers such as Narciso Rodriguez or Thakoon Panichgul.

A choice made even once in office, from the inaugural dress signed by the young designer Jason Wu to the mix of more affordable garments, such as those by J. Crew and Talbots, and high-end accessories. A theme, that of fashion, addressed frontally in the documentary, told by Michelle Obama referring not only to what she wore and to the stylist – Meredith Koop – who helped her in her style path at the White House and during the tour of the his book (where he had sported Balenciaga's famous glittering boots). The former Flotus in fact has reflected on what fashion represents, especially for a personality that is significantly exposed to public opinion like her.

«I saw myself exposed to the world, and I had to become strategic about how I would present myself» said Michelle in the Netflix documentary «because this had the potential to define me for the rest of my life. Fashion for a woman predominates the way people see you. It's not nice, it's not fair, but it's true. So fashion isn't just fashion, it's how you turn it into your tool rather than being a victim of it. ” That of her stylist therefore, and a great friend, was not simply the job of someone who wants to make her client beautiful and elegant , but that of a real strategist of the communication: what look would the values ​​of the First Lady highlight, such as supporting young people and the importance of embracing diversity? Considering how many women in America – and in the world – considering Michelle Obama an icon, the goal seems to have been achieved . However, Barack's wife has not denied the lightness and fun she feels now in choosing her looks outside the White House: “not to be seen, judged and parceled by every other person on the planet, yes, it's better”.

