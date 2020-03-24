michelle-williams-married-thomas-kail-(secretly)

Weddings in grand style would not seem to go out of fashion, at least in Hollywood. The last to ride the wave of the secret “yes”, the actress Michelle Williams, who married the director without much fanfare Thomas Kail. The indiscretion it had started circulating last weekend, when the two, waiting for their first child together, had been photographed during a walk with the wedding rings to their respective ring fingers, an irrefutable sign of an exchange of promises (unless a sensational denial arrives).

To report the «suspicious» photos, the magazine People, mind was Us Weekly to confirm the ceremony first, thanks to a source close to the couple. Thirty-nine years she, 43 he, the two had officially engaged last January, after working together with the miniseries Fosse / Verdon. «They are very happy and excited to give birth to a child» , he had always explained to Us Weekly an insider, without hiding that the couple would have wanted to get married first. Same month in which Michelle had openly confirmed her relationship with Tom, at the Screen Actors Guilds Awards, during her thank you speech for the Best Actress award in Fosse / Verdon. “Tom, I share it with you”, the actress had said from the stage, exposing herself publicly for the first time, which does not belong to her, given the great confidentiality that has always distinguished her when it comes to private.



A matter of character, but also of respect for his daughter Matilda, 14 years, had by colleague Heath Ledger, died in 2008 for the effects of a mix of drugs. The affair with Michelle had been over for a few months, and she had left early. First the love with Spike Jonze, too premature: «I was convinced that falling in love again was the only thing that would save me from pain », he would have said later, then other stories until his marriage to Phil Elverum , frontman of the indie band Mount Eerie.

Even with him the ceremony had been secret, but it was a fragile union, lasting from 2018 to the 2019. “They separated at the beginning of the year. He was friendly and they remained friends, “a source told People at the time. In Tom's past, a wrecked marriage with another actress, Angela Christian, ended in the same period as that between Michelle and Phil. Coincidence? Who knows. Pages definitely closed. Today they smile again and prepare to become parents. Hoping for an expected happy ending.

READ ALSO

Michelle Williams: «Ask for more»

READ ALSO

Michelle Williams and the art of finding love (and keeping it secret)