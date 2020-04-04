World
Mika: “My seriously ill mother is now better but we cling to love”
In a long post the singer and presenter explains his absence from the last week: the mother was rushed to hospital. Here is his message of love and compassion
«I want to apologize for my recent silence “. Thus begins Mika's post on Instagram in which he recounts his last week. A difficult and “turbulent” week. The singer and presenter writes: “Several people who are part of my family, all of them in Paris, have experienced symptoms of Covid – 19 ». And he continues by saying that on Sunday afternoon, while he was about to air in Italy on Rai Uno in connection from home, the mother was taken away in an emergency ambulance.
I want to apologize for the recent radio silence. This past week has been turbulent for my family as it has been for so many others around the world. Multiple members of my immediate family, all of them in Paris, came down with symptoms of COVID – 19. On Sunday afternoon however, just as I was about to go live on air on Italy’s RAI UNO, my mother was sent by ambulance to urgent care. I was forced to abandon the broadcast and help my younger brother and sister from a distance. My mother has been battling an agressive brain cancer, for this reason among others, as the days went by and her condition worsened, we were told to prepare for the worst. We sat at home, each one of us separated, unable to contact her or speak to her, just like so many of you in similar situations right now. Yesterday, by some miracle, we were informed that she is stabilizing. I feel so incredibly grateful to be able to write this message, and such enormous gratitude for those healthcare workers fighting this virus on the front line. We are taking it a day at a time, and we are far from out of the woods. My heart goes out to any one affected by this terrible virus. Not being able to speak or see those you love as they are suffering and fighting is heartbreaking, and I want to express my deepest of sympathies to those who are currently in the same situation and worse, those who have lost someone they love. From my family and I, we send you our love and compassion. Those are two things we will need to hold on to with all our might, to get through the coming weeks. Photo by @ francois.roelants used by kind permission.
Then he continues: «Yesterday, thanks to some miracle, we were informed that his situation is stabilizing. I feel incredibly grateful to be able to write these lines today. ” This is also an opportunity for Mika to express gratitude for all the people who work in healthcare and those who experience the disease closely. «Not being able to speak or see the people you love, while they suffer and fight against evil, is a heartbreaking thing, and I really want to express my deeper closeness to people who are now in this same situation or who, even worse, have lost a person they love. For my part and for my family, we send all our love and compassion. These are the two things we need to hold on with all our strength, to face the next few weeks “.