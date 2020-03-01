milan:-roe-deer-walking-in-the-dry-naviglio

While a group of workers from the East Ticino Villoresi Consortium was working on the maintenance of the canals, now dry, they found themselves watching a rather unexpected show: the “tank” of a family of roe deer, 5 specimens in everything, which took a walk in the canal of the canal without water. The scene in Abbiategrasso, on the southern outskirts of Milan, downstream of the basin of the duty along the Naviglio di Bereguardo. “A beautiful scene that somehow testifies to the harmony that can fortunately distinguish the relationship between man's work, the canals, and the animal life – not only of the fish fauna – that proliferates along their shores”, they commented by the Villoresi Consortium.