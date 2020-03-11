milano-keeps-on-cooking:-in-the-kitchen-with-the-video-recipes-of-40-milanese-chefs

It's called Milano Keeps on Cooking , and it is the initiative of 40 among the most famous Milanese chefs, pizza makers and pastry chefs to experience this moment. From Andrea Berton to Filippo La Mantia from Enrico Bartolini to Luigi Taglienti . Forty chefs who in this period of emergency have put their skills at the service of the community, not to stop cooking and indeed to prepare recipes that make our days more beautiful.

It starts with Eugenio Boer (his restaurant – excellent – in the city is Bur, to be visited as soon as we can go back) that from the Milan Instagram page keeps On Cooking teaches us how to prepare his Nino Bergese Rice . On the post all the ingredients and steps. And even if the recipe seems a little demanding, for those with a lot of time and dedication, you can try being great chefs.

View this post on Instagram #milanokeepsoncooking with @eugenio_boer 💁🏻‍♀️ here is the first recipe you can repeat at home 🧑🏼‍🍳 My Rice Nino Bergese ingredients x 4 people – 240 g Carnaroli rice – 80 g butter – 80 g Parmesan cheese 18 months – 2l vegetable broth (celery, carrot, roasted onion, roasted tomato) – 40 ml juice of untreated lemons Fondo Bruno (2 days of preparation – alternatively you can use the roast sauce 😉) Ingredients: 1 kg veal bones 1 celery stick 1 celeriac 2 onions coppery 3 carrots 1 garní bouquet (1 leek leaf 1 thyme sprig 1 rosemary sprig 3 sage leaves 1 bay leaf) 20 g tomato paste 70 ml of red wine 70 ml of red port Preparation: Far toasting the bones in the oven at 190 degrees until the color becomes golden. Meanwhile prepare a mirepoix with all the vegetables, brown it with very little seed oil, add the tomato paste, continue to brown, add the red wine and the port, add the toasted bones – previously placed in the oven – and add water until cover more than double the saucepan. Slowly reduce on the fire with fresh thyme, filter everything, degrease and bring to the consistency of a sauce. Preparation of the dish: Toast the risotto dry and blend with dry white wine, cook it with the vegetable broth and keep it with butter and Parmesan cheese keeping it in the wave, put the lemon juice and finish the creaming. Arrange the meat sauce on a risotto and put the risotto on board. A post shared by MILAN KEEPS ON COOKING (@milanokeepsoncooking) on ​​ Mar 10, 2020 at 7: 54 am PDT

The project is reaching the chefs from all over Italy and beyond, so much so that it was decided to sell the aprons and donate the proceeds to the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan , in the front line in contrast to Coronavirus.

For information and to follow the recipes: instagram.com/milanokeepsoncooking/