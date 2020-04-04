miley-cyrus's-advice-for-feeling-less-alone-in-quarantine

«I hope to bring you a ray of light in this dark moment ». This is the hope of the singer Miley Cyrus , who has decided to invest its time in isolation for the Coronavirus proactively, by standing in four and four an self-help and entertainment video program , already become a must (among his fans, but not only).

THE BEGINNING WITH DR AMEN, THE PSYCHIATRIST OF THE STARS

It all started after making publish a video call with his psychiatrist , the famous physician Daniel Gregory Amen , bestselling author of the New York Times and reference point for many stars. Trusting his infallible intuition, Miley Cyrus has decided to share the video via Instagram of this interview, feeding it to his 105 millions of followers . And here is the beginning of the new series of talk shows “Bright Minded”.

AT EVERY EPISODE OF THE SUPER GUESTS

Episode after episode, the format of Miley Cyrus has become clear: in each episode the pop star puts together a series of mini interviews , mixing themes and names. Many of the guests are super famous , from Demi Lovato to Paris Hilton, from Amy Schumer to Rita Ora. Miley deserves credit for taking care of every single detail of the show, starting with the theme song, with jingle sung by Cyrus herself (he even made a branded mug!). The appointment – to date – is on his Instagram page from Monday to Friday at 11. 30 in the morning (U.S. time).

PILLS COPY AND PASTE FROM MILEY CYRUS SHOW

In the gallery we have collected some lessons learned by watching “Bright Minded”. That, beyond any comment (there are those who branded it as trash), has the advantage of inspiring creative ideas and conveying positivity in this period of isolation and, for many people, extreme solitude.

