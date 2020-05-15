millions-of-mature-human-stem-cells-have-been-produced-from-a-mouse-embryo

The results of a new study published in Science Advances will be fundamental to improve therapies and create more precise models for the study of diseases such as Covid – 19

(photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time in the world, millions of stem cells have been produced in a mouse embryo mature humans. To take this extra step in the search for stem were the researchers of the University of Buffalo , which in their study just published on the pages of Science Advances , have demonstrated how with a new technique it was possible to produce millions of mature human cells in vivo and therefore achieve useful results to improve treatments for chronic diseases , such as diabetes and kidney failure, and being able to create more precise models to study infectious diseases , such as infection caused by the new coronavirus .

(This image shows the amount of human cells (in green) in a mouse embryo of 17 days. Most human cells are red blood cells, which accumulated in the liver Photo: Image: Zhixing Hu)

For years, the enormous potential of stem cells has been slowed down by difficulties in being able to produce them in sufficient quantities in vivo, that is, within a living organism. Thanks to the new methodology just developed by the University of Buffalo, however, the researchers managed to develop millions of mature human cells in a mouse embryo , including red blood cells, eye cells and liver cells, in 17 days . “This is a fundamental research that allows us to use the mouse embryo to help us better understand human development” , explains Jian Feng , among the authors of the study. “Further development of our technology could allow the production of even greater quantities of specific types of mature human cells and thus allow us to develop more effective mouse models for studying diseases affecting humans, such as malaria and Covid – 19 “.

With the new method, the team of researchers managed to convert the pluripotent stem cells human, which can differentiate into all cell types of an organism, in a form compatible with a 3-day mouse embryo, where human cells usually fail to develop. “The new method has allowed stem cells humans to co-develop with the internal cell mass in a mouse blastocyst “, explains the expert. “Injected human stem cells developed at a much faster rate than the mouse embryo, supporting the creation of millions of mature human cells in 17 days “.

This methodology, the researchers explain, could be used to improve chronic disease treatments, such as diabetes and kidney failure , replacing the damaged cells of a patient with healthy cells or tissues. But not only: it may be possible to develop mouse models of the immune system and human respiratory more reliable to study the Covid – 19 , or still produce mice with red blood cells human, fundamental for the study of malaria . “We have many questions to answer before the new technology can be really useful, but this is the first time that we have managed to generate so many mature human cells in a mouse embryo “, concludes Feng.