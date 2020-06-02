minneapolis:-“george-floyd-died-of-asphyxiation”.-the-new-autopsy

“Please, I can't breathe. I'm about to die “. «Please, I can't breathe. I'm dying”. These were the last words spoken by George Floyd, who died in Minnesota last 25 May after being stopped by Derek Chauvin , a Minneapolis police officer who has been kneeling on his neck for over seven minutes refusing to move.

The result, announced by the victim's family lawyers, says that the man's death was “a murder caused by asphyxiation caused by compression of the back and neck which led to a lack of blood flow to the brain “.

And the official autopsy carried out by Hennepin County which ruled out the asphyxiation hypothesis is in contrast.

Until now , in fact, there had been talk of Floyd's death in the hospital , one hour after hospitalization: «George Floyd died on the spot – said Ben Crump, the lawyer who assists the victim's family, commenting on the results of the private autopsy – And the ambulance – he added – was his hearse ».

Defense attorneys have reported “extreme and system failings” from the Minneapolis Police Department.