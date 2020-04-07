miss-england,-who-has-returned-to-being-a-doctor-in-the-midst-of-a-pandemic

She is ready to be employed wherever she is needed. At the forefront of coronavirus. Bhasha Mukherjee, British Indian origin, has 24 years and his is a beautiful story . Graduated in Medicine, Bhasha was elected Miss England in August 2019 , a title that allowed her to participate in Miss World last December. She did not win, but has since become the face of several charities and has started to travel the world, taking a break from her studies ( is a junior doctor) and work.

« I was invited to Africa, Turkey, then to India, Pakistan and many other Asian countries such as ambassador of various charity projects, “she explained to CNN. But as soon as the Covid epidemic – 19 began to spread deeper and deeper into all the countries of the world, Bhasha has decided to return home with the intention of wearing the lab coat again.

The 24 enne had been in India for four weeks on behalf of the Coventry Mercia Lions Club, a charity organization of which she is an ambassador. She was busy visiting local schools, donating educational materials when she received several messages from colleagues from her old hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England. All the messages, he revealed to CNN, had the same content: the situation is very difficult and continues to get worse . At that point Mukherjee immediately contacted the hospital management team to let them know that he wanted to go back to work.

«When you have these humanitarian assignments all abroad, you must put on the crown, you must prepare yourself, you must always look good “, continued,” But I just wanted to go home, I wanted to get back to work “. And again: «I decided spontaneously, aware that this is what I graduated for: helping others. And there is no better time to be part of the health workforce ». It is also, he added, the best way to be Miss England: “I can really help my country in this period of great need” .



Mukherjee returned to the United Kingdom after receiving government approval to find a flight from India in Frankfurt, and from there to London. Now she is in voluntary quarantine, as required by law for those returning from abroad, but soon she will be in the hospital, on the front line. She specializes in Pneumology.



READ ALSO

John Taylor, the Duran Duran bassist talks about (his) coronavirus

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the name of the new Foundation (“in the worst possible moment”)

READ ALSO

«I, with Covid, who took care of myself in Milan»