mitral-regurgitation,-a-device-wants-to-fight-it-without-resorting-to-reoperation

The implantation of the device, for the repairs of mitral valves damaged by myocardial infarction, was performed in the Ravenna area, in Cotignola



In the operating room, no one likes to go, but above all to return. However, it happens to some patients, for example those already operated on mitral insufficiency due to a myocardial infarction. Over a long period of time there may indeed be a need to intervene again on the same valve, the mitral one, the one between the four cardiacs, which is located between the atrium and the left ventricle.

Innovation, especially in the medical and surgical fields, aims to anticipate problems. In the province of Ravenna, at Maria Cecilia Hospital in Cotignola – a center of high specialty in cardiac surgery – as announced in recent days, the implant was performed, the first implant in Italy, of a new device for the repair of the mitral valve, able to correct any valve mutations, even after some time, but without reoperation .

The device is inserted during the post-infarction operation with a minimally invasive technique. As explained by the head of the cardiac surgery department of the Cotignola hospital, the specialist Alberto Albertini, “the device goes to treat the regurgitation of the mitral valve in cases where this is been damaged by a heart attack , a condition that causes a partial return of blood flow from the left ventricle to the left atrium during systole heart “.

The regurgitation phenomenon can occur due to the malfunction of the flaps (constituent parts of the membranes that make up the valve), so the valve loses and therefore the insufficiency . Heart attack is a condition that can cause this phenomenon, due to the damage that the affected muscle area receives and which ends up affecting the flaps that close the valve: even after the first repair, you can witness a recurrence .

The device being implanted – the device known as Kalios (it is a mitral valve repair ring) – can be adapted and adjusted if a post-operative valve insufficiency occurs immediately after the intervention but also after, over time, where the phenomenon of mitral regurgitation becomes recurrent. But without a new intervention, percutaneously . The aim is always to increase coaptation to match the mitral flaps.

Previously a catheter is introduced through a small incision under the clavicle. Through the catheter, three balloons are inserted in the ring of the device previously placed on the mitral that they are inflated, so that the flaps of the valve return to match, in three predefined anatomical areas.

As explained by Albertini “the new device, through a remote control system, can modify the shape adapting to the variations of the mitral valve without the need for a new intervention “. The high specialty polo from Romagna, part of the group, GVM Care & Research is taking part in the clinical study pre marking of the device (expected at the end 2021 the commercial launch, after the various regulatory steps); other devices at Maria Cecilia Hospital will be implanted in other patients in conjunction with the first repair of the mitral valve. At the end 2019, the device had been implanted abroad, in Vienna, as part of the study Optimise II (the abbreviation stands for OPtimisation of surgical repair for Treating Insufficiency of the MItral Valve – Safety and Effectiveness evaluation ) as announced last December by Affluent Medical , the French medtech company that operates in the segment of innovative, minimally invasive implants, to restore physiological functions in patients suffering from cardiac and vascular diseases. According to the company, patients in up to 9 centers in four different European countries (Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland) will receive the implant.