molise,-land-of-nostalgia

In a scene from The Irishman , the voice of De Niro (Molise blood) tells by a certain Tony “Three Fingers” Castellitto strangled by Sally Bugs because he had become too strong in the union … When we saw the film, my children and I doubled over with laughter imagining a grandfather Tony who immigrated to America and became in a short time leading exponent of the Italian American underworld.

Things went less adventurously, though.

Arturo, my father, born in Campobasso , at the end of the war he simply emigrated to Rome with his four children and his wife. By pure chance, or out of fear of the ocean, he did not go to America like many Molisans in those years. I, son of the economic miracle , was born several years later, but I always remember the stories of Arturo and my brothers about the years spent in Molise . They were tender, funny, grotesque stories but linked together by a very human and almost violent nostalgia. Because Molise is a land of nostalgia , like all the rest Italy for decades abandoned. It is a land of surprising beauties , from the beaches of Campomarino to the Matese mountains . That sea, those mountains have forged the character of these extraordinary people. And perhaps, still today, their rough unconscious lives on income in the memory of when their Samnite ancestors forced the Romans to bend under the yoke of the Caudine gallows. It is a pride that only the poor can afford.

I returned to Molise many years later, when I decided to set and shoot the final scenes of Do not move. Timothy and Italy's journey to her origins. It was an act of love towards my family. Of my own blood.

But the last Molise friend I want to talk about is Agostino . I picked it up when I was born and rather weakened under a tree in the countryside around Bojano. During one of the last scenes of the film shot in that magnificent archaeological site which is Sepino , the ancient Roman city, Agostino disappeared. The circus of the cinema was already dismantling its tents to start again and I was already resigned to never finding it again. Only at the last moment, the toolmaker (and I will always be grateful to him) found him shrunken by the cold in the warmth of the engine compartment of his pick-up. Agostino is a cat , today he is seventeen, his ears are mangled from the neighborhood clashes, the hoarse meow of a hardened smoker and every evening at sunset I find it on the cornice of the terrace. It's there for me, I'm sure. Wait for me to drink my beer, for the sun to disappear, then leave on your own. Augustine speaks little like the people of Molise and when he dies I will cry with nostalgia.

