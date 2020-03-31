more-spending-and-more-places-in-intensive-care,-but-less-personal:-how-the-health-system-has-changed

As part of the conversion of the Cura Italia decree, Istat has provided some numbers on the national health system. Wired summarized them in an infographic

Healthcare spending is growing, places in the intensive care units are on the rise. It is not an omen for the future linked to the pandemic of Covid – 19 : this is what has been happening in Italy for years . Numbers in hand, to say it is the Istat , in a written memo written in the ambit of the conversion into law of the so-called Cura Italia decree, the legislation that provides support measures to the health system and economic activities. Numbers that Wired summarized in this infographic:

The first element encountered (the desk reader is located at the top left) is the filter that allows you to view the data by single region or autonomous province. The first graph instead represents the trend of the National Health Fund , or that chapter of the state budget that supports the expenditure for the health of Italians. As you can see, the trend is growing: it has gone from 93 billion of 2006 ai 115 of the 2018 .

Obviously, this is the total of the appropriations for the system health. The breakdown of spending, some aspect of which can also be seen within this report, can lead to increases in some cases and contractions for other chapters. The second element of the infographic (who reads from the desk is on the right) regards the per capita expenditure.

The national average is 1. 911 euro per person. Using the filter, you will see that the background color changes: it turns orange if the value is lower than the average, blue if it is higher. From a numerical point of view, in 2018 oscillates between the 1. 705 euro per capita of the Calabria ei 2. 085 of the Emilia Romagna .

The third element chosen by Istat to describe the healthcare system (those who read from the desk see the beds each 10 thousand inhabitants, but this will be discussed later) concerns the variation of employees between 2010 and the 2017 . It was said that, even with an increase in spending, within the individual chapters there may be a contraction and this is one of the examples.

At national level there is in fact a contraction of 6% in the number of doctors and dentists (Istat counts them together) and in the 4% in that of the nursing staff. Again, there are profound differences between the different regions. They can be viewed by acting on the filter, with the indication that the orange tones indicate a contraction, the blue ones an increase.

As for doctors, for example, in Sardinia we passed by 22 every 10 mila inhabitants of the 2010 ai 25, 5 of the 2017, with an increase of 16, 3% . In Molise , on the contrary, we got off from 20, 9 to 13, 8 , with a contraction of the 33, 7% . On the nurses' side, the most significant increase was always recorded in Sardinia ( + 13, 4% ), where in the period considered they passed from 44, 3 to 50, 3 each 10 thousand inhabitants. In Liguria , however, they came down from 56, 4 to 40,2 (-28, 7% ).

Another element provided by Istat in the written memory provided to the government is that relating to beds . Meanwhile there is the number every 10 thousand inhabitants (those who read from the desk see it in the upper part of the infographic, immediately under the weight per capita): at national level it is 0.5 in the infectious disease wards, 0.6 in those of pneumology, 0,9 in those of intensive care, those more under pressure in these weeks.

The last graph instead shows the total trend of beds in the period between 2010 and the 2018 both in public structures than in private accredited ones. The darker line represents intensive care: observing it, it can be seen how the spaces for patients who require this type of treatment has increased in recent years. They were 4. 814 in 2010 , two years ago they became 5. 293 .

At national level there is an average annual increase of 1.2% . The most significant increase in the autonomous province of Trento , with an average annual increase of 6.1% . Piedmont and Abruzzo are instead the only two regions that have an annual negative average, equal to respectively 0,8 and at 1.2% .

These are the numbers with which Italy arrived at the outbreak of the epidemic. A count that obviously does not take into account the added beds and the staff integrated into the health system to deal with the emergency. But that precisely, being linked to the emergency, it is not said that they will be confirmed once we have emerged from the pandemic.