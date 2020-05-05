“more-women-in-the-task-force.”-conte-calls-colao

Even during the coronavirus emergency, women have always had a leading role. Two out of three continued to work : they are often engaged in crucial areas, such as hospitals. And, to isolate, for the first time in Europe, the new coronavirus, were three researchers from Spallanzani. Yet in the task forces built to deal with the virus, only men have almost always been called.

They reported it 16 senators – Emma Bonino, Valeria Fedeli, Valeria Valente, Annamaria Rossomando, Monica Cirinnà, Roberta Pinotti, Tatiana Rojc, Caterina Bini, Paola Boldrini, Caterina Biti, Vanna Iori, Assuntela Messina, Donatella Conzatti , Elena Fattori, Julia Unterberger and Alessandra Maiorino – who, with a parliamentary motion, launched an appeal to the government to ask for a gender balance to be restored.

« Task forces composed overwhelmingly by men, albeit authoritative, they cannot be able to develop strategies and plans to relaunch the country, without these being thought of and shared by the rest 50% of the population “, it is written in the appeal. Who wants to ensure that women also contribute to the writing of the “founding rules of the society that will be handed over to future generations”.

And the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte listened to him : he promised to call Vittorio Colao (whose table counts four women on 17 members) “to communicate the intention to integrate the committee of experts who leads through the involvement of women whose professionalism will be of decisive help to the country “. The Prime Minister has assured that he will address the same invitation to the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, and to all ministers, “to take gender balance into account in the formation of their respective task forces and working groups”.

Satisfied the signatories of the motion. « We are happy to have contributed to repair a huge mistake», commented Emma Bonino, speaking to Corriere della Sera, « for once we have listened “.

