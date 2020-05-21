World

Morellato, the tricolor bracelet of the restart

nj May 21, 2020
morellato,-the-tricolor-bracelet-of-the-restart

Italy is ready to start again. With due caution, of course, but also with a healthy dose of courage and determination. To celebrate this important start and the opening of the shops, Morellato has decided to pay homage to the tricolor and that sense of national belonging with the heart bracelet .

In silicone, available in red, white and green, the bracelet carries with it a message of hope enclosed by the hashtag # italianinelcuore. A gift that will be honored to all customers in the stores of the Bluespirit retail chain and in jewelers throughout Italy where the brand is present.

nj

