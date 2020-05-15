morgan,-air-of-crisis-with-his-partner?-“pain-quarantine”

Marco Castoldi , in art Morgan , his disposition made it clear in the name he chose: “Taking on the name, and role, of a pirate was for me a superstitious action: to avoid evil by assuming its weight, identifying myself in it ». Since then the singer has moved between scandals (the last on the Sanremo stage alongside Bugo), twists and a good dose of eccentricity. Always without filters.

And how are you today? You have just published a new book (Being Morgan – The yellow house) and, like everyone else, he has spent the last few months in solitary confinement.

With, however, a good news: last March he became dad for the third time . The companion Alessandra Cataldo gave birth to a female: they called her Maria Eco Castoldi .

But now between the two there would already be air of crisis. The singer-songwriter made it clear in an interview with Corriere della Sera telling his last period: «Songs are born and love ends. A quarantine of absolute pain, I don't add anything else “, has made it known.

Guest of Come to me , Instead Morgan returned to the “Bugo affair” and to the text of their passage, which he modified unexpectedly on the stage of the Ariston: «That evening I was fervent with him», he explained, «I wanted to sabotage him». We all know how it went.

The singer also has two other daughters: Anna Lou , 18 years, born of love with Asia Argento and Lara , 6, fruit of the relationship with Jessica Mazzoli , former competitor of X Factor at the time when Morgan was a judge. Both exes dragged the songwriter to court because – they say – he did not pour food for his daughters. A story to which was later added the eviction of Morgan from his home in Monza .

Morgan and Alessandra have, on the other hand, been linked for three years: “I am someone who loves,” said the singer-songwriter some time ago in one of the very rare statements about his partner. « I don't know if the person I'm with at this moment is pleased to say something about her . I live with a human being who is more than one person, sometimes he is a man, sometimes he is a woman , and it is the same “.

