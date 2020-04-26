morgan-sings-the-second-verse-of-the-song-of-sanremo-on-«domenica-in»

A «Domenica In» Morgan , disqualified together with Bugo from the Sanremo Festival 2020, he revealed the sequel to the song «Sincero», to which he changed the words without warning the partner .

The episode led Bugo to leave the Ariston stage in the middle of playing the song “Sincere”, leading the two to elimination. Morgan, who had sung with him on Sanremo evenings, had changed the text of the song by replacing it with a direct attack on the partner.

In the program of Mara Venier «Domenica in», in connection with home with very long hair and unkempt beard Morgan sang on the piano the part that was missing on the Ariston stage, that refrain of the modified text of “Sincere”.

The song «Sincero» by Bugo feat. Morgan then officially became a hit. But since the disqualification between the two, accusations of all kinds have flown, even among the record companies, authors and family members, and Morgan has even published a long explanation on his website. We report one of the most relevant passages below:

«Then we fall back and look at reality with loyal and good eyes and we see that there are people who have made this possible, but they are not Gods, they are not magicians: they are normal people in flesh and bones but that for us have done something for which we feel not to kneel and give thanks but simply to treat them respectfully, and when I speak of respect I speak precisely of what neither Bugo nor his collaborators have had towards me. I am not referring to the day before, but to the previous two exhausting months in which I did not receive respect from them every day. Here, then, those who brought you not “on” the stage, but “within this mechanism from which you will benefit in every aspect, therefore also off the stage, on radios, on TV, in newspapers, etc., are called to respect. Here it is clarified what it means: “thank the sky you are on this stage respect those who brought you inside” “.

These last concepts were the ones that Morgan, misrepresenting the song, brought to the Sanremo stage making their dissent towards his partner public.

