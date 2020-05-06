mortality-in-april-and-coronavirus:-38%-more-people-died-compared-to-the-last-5-years-in-2020

Istat has released the new data on mortality: deaths are decreasing, but still remain above the average of the last five years

(image: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay)

I am 9. 771 deaths recorded in the week from 9 to the 15 April . In the previous five years, on average, they were 7. 092 : the increase is 37, 8% . All dead due to Covid – 19? The data do not allow to say it, but monitoring the increase in mortality has proved to be the most effective way to measure the impact of the pandemic.

The data, in fact. Istat has published an update of the mortality numbers updated in mid-April. Specifically, this is information on deaths, divided by gender and age group, recorded in 4. 433 municipalities which represent the 57% of the Italian population and the 71% of that of the areas most affected by the epidemic.

Wired has rebuilt the weekly level , comparing precisely what happened in 2020 with the average of the previous five years. The result is this:

The red line shows the trend in 2020 , the gray one the average of the previous five years. The filters at the bottom allow you to select a genre, a region or a province.

The data confirm that the trend has not diverged much compared to the past until the beginning of March. Indeed, the number of deaths was below average. Overtaking took place in the week between 5 and the 11 March, the peak has been reached 15 days later, with beyond 20 mila died in seven days.

To understand the order of magnitude, it is as if in a week we had lost a city the size of Sondrio . Compared to the average of the previous five years, the peak represented an increase in the 82% of the deaths. There is, of course, an element of positivity , linked to the fact that in the last few weeks for which we have available data the deaths are falling . But, although in contraction, they still remain well above the average .

Now, these deaths have mainly affected the older part of the population, confirming the fact that the Covid – 19 puts the most fragile sections of the population in greater danger.

The graph represents on a heat map the percentage difference between deaths in 2020 and those in the previous five years . Each square is located at the crossroads of a week of the year and an age group. The blue ones show a decrease in deaths compared to the average, the orange ones an increase. The darker the shade, the greater the percentage distance from the average figure.

With the sole exception of the age group between 95 and of 99 years , until the beginning of the pandemic on 2020 had seen a drop in deaths. On the other hand, they started to grow, particularly affecting the over 55 . Once again: stating that everyone was positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus it's impossible. Although, in the midst of a pandemic, the new coronavirus remains the main suspect.