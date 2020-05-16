«mosaic»:-steven-soderbergh's-miniseries-with-sharon-stone-available-on-sky-atlantic-confidential

Beautiful, rich, sophisticated, narcissistic. Olivia Lake, a well-known children's book writer, spends her days in a Utah ski resort until the day she is mysteriously murdered. The suspects are different: from Eric, the impostor boyfriend, to Joel, the tenant who refuses his advances, to the very rich neighbors who want to take possession of his property. This is where Mosaic , the miniseries signed by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh who had already juggled a TV series in the past, The Knick , but who here tries to go further by telling a variety of points of view through a thread conductor ranging from drama to thriller.

The series, developed in six episodes, will be broadcast on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May at 21. 15 on Sky Atlantic

Initially designed for use via the app , with users called to choose the point of view of a particular character to observe the seven hours of video, Soderbergh also provides a more traditional version for HBO: six episodes of linear storytelling that condense the facets of the protagonists – an episode is dedicated to each of them – but which do not take away the rhythm and suspense of a series that not only talks about a murder, but also of solitude and selfishness. In this sense, the key character is that played by Sharon Stone , perfect in lending her face to a woman who has power in her hand and who thinks that everything is due to her, imprisoned in a solitude that crushes her and that risks bringing her to a point of no return.

The story of a woman and the pinwheel of people who go around her a little to gain favors and a little to soothe that weight that she feels and that vibrates between the anodized aluminum windows of her home. Another peculiarity of Mosaic is, in fact, the attention to the so-called «architecture porn» (real estate porn), finely accurate locations that follow a bit those of Big Little Lies – also available on Sky Atlantic Confidential -, but translated into a winter setting. In short, a series not to be missed, perfect for keeping your nerves steady and keeping concentration high.

