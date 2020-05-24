mother-in-law-alice-and-9-other-things-you-(maybe)-don't-know-about-queen-elizabeth

A for Love, Anna (the daughter), Ascot (with the beloved horses). B for Balmoral (favorite castle), Breakfast (a ritual), Buckingham Palace. C as Carlo & Camilla, of course, but also as Cappelli (legendary and of all shapes, a fetish, for the queen), Commonwealth and Corona. Elizabeth II from A to Z , published by Piemme, out on 26 May, is the new book- dictionary dedicated to Queen Elizabeth. And here, in preview for Vanity Fair, the author Lavinia Orefici tells 10 curiosities you (maybe) don't know about the British sovereign:

Friends

For her friends Elizabeth II in her long life has had only the few selected people she has known since childhood.

One of these, Lady Patricia Mountbatten, is responsible for one of the cult that accompany the queen on rainy days: the transparent umbrella, given to her on her birthday as the sovereign has always preferred useful and inexpensive items.

Beatles

A legend circulates about the Beatles and the queen. It is said that in '65, guests at Buckingham Place, the Fab Four smoked a joint in a bathroom in the Palazzo. Too bad that the English law of the time, if he surprised them, would have had to punish both the transgressor and the owner of the house where the burglary took place, or the queen.

Edward

Britain produced 8 kings with the name of Edward, the last one lasted on the throne 11 months. He abdicated in favor of his brother, George VI, on the 11 December 1936 for marry a divorced woman Wallis Simpson. Thanks to this love madness today Elizabeth II is queen.

Fan

Fan for the queen does not only mean devotion, but also money. Every year, 3 million visitors pay a ticket to walk around the Queen's property and feel royal for a day. Elizabeth II receives daily 200 and 300 letters from all over the world.

Gin

His favorite drink is Gin Dubbonnet, made with 1/3 of gin, Gordon's, and 2/3 of Dubonnet, a French liqueur. Complete a slice of lemon. The ice in the glass must have a round shape and not the classic cube shape.

London Bridge

“London Bridge has fallen” is the code phrase to communicate the death of Queen Elizabeth. The protocol provides for 9 days of mourning that will elapse between the departure and the funeral, marked by a very rigid ceremony. Charles will be proclaimed king the day after his mother's death.

Malta

Malta is perhaps the place where Elizabeth, not yet queen, was happiest and where she spent the first years of marriage at Villa Guardamangia with Philip, lieutenant commander of the British Navy.

Nanny

Margaret MacDonald deserves a special mention of all Elizabeth's nannies, who shared years of life with the queen 60 . Renamed Bobo was the only person, in addition to the family, to call her Lilibet. A bond that was only interrupted with MacDonald's death in Buckingham Palace 93, where the queen had made an apartment available to her.

Suocera

Princess Alice of Battenberg was the mother-in-law of Queen Elizabeth. The protagonist of an adventurous and unhappy life, Alice is the only person in Filippo's family to have participated in her son's wedding with Elizabeth. She is buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Wallis Simpson

From the golden exile of Paris where the former King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson lived after the abdication, by concession of his granddaughter Elizabeth, both are buried in Great Britain in the cemetery of Frogmore at inside Windsor Castle.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the “cotton gifts” for the anniversary

READ ALSO

The «Royal Secrets» podcast: this is how Lilibet became Queen Elizabeth II

READ ALSO

William and the fight with the children at the table: «Everything depends on the menu»