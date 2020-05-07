mother's-day:-samsung's-discounts-on-many-products

Never as in this period of isolation, where devices were the only means of connection with the outside world, even mothers less accustomed to technology have made great strides. That's why, in view of its party Samsung has thought of a special promotion.

From 7 to 10 May, the day of his feast, by connecting to site you can buy several products with advantageous discounts. On mobile products – smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earphones – by purchasing two of the selected products, the least expensive product will be discounted by 50% . Just choose two products from those in promotion, proceed with the purchase, and the discount on the cheapest device will be visible on the cart page.

Same thing for products TV and Audio – televisions and soundbar -. The promotion dedicated to mothers presents a selection of products with ultra advantageous prices. If the mother, for example, is constantly looking for an exclusive piece of furniture, then the choice could fall on The Frame, the Samsung TV which when turned off becomes a picture. For the promotion the models from were selected and 49 inches with a discount greater than 30%; in addition at the special price, by purchasing one of the selected The Frame models, a discount of 50% on the purchase will be applied of the TV frame.

On household appliances – refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, dryers, vacuum cleaners, electric brooms – the promotion presents a selection of products at a special price, always discounted up to 50% . For example, for a super mom who wants a microwave of larger size and power, the HotBlast ™ combined microwave is the perfect choice, available at a discounted price of 189 € instead of 349 €.

