motor-valley-fest:-spotlight-on-the-future-of-the-automotive-sector

The long months of lockdown spared no one. The automotive sector including that, today, finds itself analyzing the new scenarios looming on the horizon. A hot topic, ready to be explored on the occasion of the Motor Valley Fest, the conference, which, for obvious reasons, has moved to the web, which brings together experts, employees, but also fans of the automotive sector. Three days, from to 17 May , full of appointments, round tables, meetings, insights ready to shed light on the impact of Coronavirus in the world of two and four wheels.

In the rich calendar, visible here, also events and initiatives dedicated to young people. On the program, in fact, the format Innovation & Talents dedicated to young talents and innovation and the event of assignment of UniCredit Start Lab Awards . Sunday 17 May, at 14, 30, the two selected projects will be announced live among those presented by over forty start-ups participating in the Start up Pitch Session. A nice opportunity for young people who will have the opportunity to network with potential investors, but above all get in touch with important companies in the automotive sector.

Motor Valley is also synonymous with innovation and international excellence. Modena Automotive Smart Area (MASA), with the support of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry for technological innovation and digitization, will propose the 15 May, a event dedicated to technological innovation and collaboration between academia and businesses . The MASA day, coordinated by UNIMORE – University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, involves an alternation of thematic sessions: from testing technologies for assisted and autonomous driving, to VtX connectivity, passing through cyber security. Virtual demonstration sessions are also scheduled, with the involvement, among others of the Turin Polytechnic, University of Chalmers, Business Sweden, SMA Smart Mobility Agency, Volvo, Municipality of Modena, and some of the most important Italian and European companies engaged in experimentation of the most advanced smart mobility technologies.

Among the protagonists of the Motor Valley Fest digital there will also be UNRAE (National Union of Foreign Vehicle Representatives) Industrial Vehicles Section and Autopromotec (the most important international exhibition of equipment and automotive aftermarket) , with the collaboration of GM-Edu (School Work Training Program) . On 15 May at 10. 30 in the event # Meccatronicocercasi. Innovation runs on the road in the industrial vehicle sector will virtually meet high school and university students from all over the world Italy to talk about the evolution taking place in the construction, distribution and assistance sectors of industrial vehicles and the employment and training opportunities offered by the sector.