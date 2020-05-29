motorola-edge-+-and-edge,-with-them-motorola-wants-to-return-to-the-top

«The consumer today is willing to welcome back what he had kept in a corner of his heart», tells us Carlo Barlocco in presenting two new high-end products of the company of which he has been Executive Director since September. Let's talk about Motorola who – after having reconquered America – now wants to go back big too in Europe. To do so, so far, he had focused on one side on competitive prices and on the other on the wow effect (combined with nostalgia) aroused by his folding smartphone razr , which made the hearts of the former owners of the iconic clamshell phone beat, launched for the first time in 2004 and one of the best-selling cell phones ever.

But two pieces of the puzzle were missing: the motorola edge ed edge + : «These products complete a speech that started in November, and which was blocked by the emergency. We have postponed the launch of some products and, in the meantime, we have improved them. They are 5G smartphones that focus heavily on design and complement our product portfolio », explains Barlocco. “With these models, we're going to strengthen ourselves even among the very young, who don't know what Motorola was. And we want to conquer them with completely new solutions “.

Starting from brand new Endless Edge display – with ratio 21: 9 – which has an angle of almost 90 degrees on both sides of the device and extends for 6.7 inches, helping to create a more immersive visual experience. Nice to look at but also functional for one-handed use. In addition, the so-called Edge Touch, which is part of the new suite of software features MY UX, allows you to customize your way of interacting with the device: for example, by scrolling on the edges up or down, you can consult the notifications panel or switch between applications.

The edges of the display also serve as a warning when not using the phone: they light up showing the battery charge status, incoming calls, alarms and notifications.

Another highlight of these devices is audio: motorola edge +, in particular, is equipped with speakers stereos more powerful than any other smartphone made in collaboration with Waves, a company awarded the Technical GRAMMY Award.

On the front of the images, however, the main camera of motorola edge + with sensor from 108 MP has the highest resolution ever achieved by a smartphone . The triple camera system offers a lens for every shot: you can capture every detail from afar using the high resolution optical zoom on the 8MP telephoto lens, take panoramic photos with the ultra-wide angle lens from 16 MP or approach a subject and capture any detail through the Macro Vision sensor.

As regards autonomy, motorola edge + is equipped with a powerful battery from 5000 mAh , the widest you can have on any 5G phone on the market, for 2 days of use.

Motorola edge + costs 1. 199, 99 €, while going down considerably with Motorola edge: 699, 99 €.

