mourning-for-piero-chiambretti,-mother-felicita-died-after-hospitalization-for-coronavirus

Mourning for Piero Chiambretti . The mother of the host and author, Felicita, has disappeared at 84 years. The woman was admitted to the Mauritian hospital in Turin with her son for having contracted the coronavirus. “ Piero Chiambretti's mother didn't make it. My deepest condolences “, wrote via Twitter, on the evening of 21 March, Vladimir Luxuria.

@PChiambretti's mother didn't make it 😢 my deepest condolences – vladimir luxuria (@vladiluxuria) March 21, 2020

Luxuria, on Tuesday 17 March, had always communicated the hospitalization of the conductor and the mother. The positivity of the presenter at Covid – 19 was then confirmed by his friend Iva Zanicchi: «But she is quite well».

