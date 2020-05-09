mourning-in-music,-little-richard-died

Together with Jerry Lee Lewis, he was the only founding father of rock to be still alive, but Little Richard , born Richard Wayne Penniman in Georgia of 1932, died today, Saturday 9 May, in his home in Tennessee. To confirm his death, it was the son of the singer, Danny Penniman, according to whom the causes of death are unknown.

READ ALSO

Unforgettable David Bowie: the exhibition in Florence

In 1957, two years after recording Tutti Frutti, Little Richard announced his farewell to rock, his kingdom. He would have dedicated himself to the church.

And so he did, recording several gospel songs which then culminated in the album God is real (1959). The vocation, however, did not hold the time hoped for and, in 1964, after the Beatles had re-recorded their own version of Long Tall Sally , Richard Penniman returned to music.

Then, the success was no longer that of the beginning, but the musician remained an icon that America, in 1986, wanted in his Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame . “I want to be able to do with my guitar what Little Richard does with his voice”, said Jimi Hendrix , praising the singing skills of a man whom Charles Glenn, his bass player, has revealed to have been ill for two months. The musician, a few hours after Richard's death, revealed Tmz the existence of an unnamed disease. “He asked me to go and see him, but I couldn't because of the pandemic. He was a father to me, “said Glenn.

READ ALSO

“Living in a ghost town”, if the Rolling Stones sing the lockdown