move-between-regions,-piedmont-and-lombardy-still-at-risk

It was clear from the beginning of phase two that reopenings could vary from region to region , try there are delays, of at least a week compared to other parts of Italy, of the possibility of taking take-away food in Lombardy, where gyms and swimming pools are still closed and where only museums are opening this week. Just the Lombardy region, together with Piedmont could remain closed outside one week more than the date set for the reopening of regional borders: on June 3.

«The number of new infected continues to drop, if Friday's monitoring data will be as good as there we are waiting we will find a solution that suits everyone “, they explained to Corriere della Sera from the ministry of Health .

The monitoring data of the Ministry of Health are expected on Friday. Based on this level of risk (calculated with the number of swabs made, sick, healed, dead and holding of health facilities), the delayed reopening of some regions could be decided in agreement with the governors: Lombardy and Piedmont, perhaps also Emilia -Romagna. The closure could be a week or two more to reach even lower contagion numbers and have therefore greater safety when moving during the summer.

Those who live in the northern regions most affected ask for opening, but requests for caution and closure proposals come from the South. It is in particular Sicily and Sardinia that are pressing, fearing the arrival of people from the most affected areas. The Sardinian governor Solinas is not for the total opening: «The contagion curve has been zero for days and the only recorded cases came from outside the region. This is why we are ready, as I said, to embrace tourists, but we ask for extra caution … We have done our part, to reopen to tourism in safety, proposing the certificate of negativity. If the government or some scientist has an alternative, indicate it. “

The Italian government is in the meantime negotiating in Europe to restart all European tourism on 15 June without those corridors that would make landing in some states easier than others. « We must allow our high-end facilities to be able to receive foreign European tourists: it is work for our operators. I hope that Italians are able to go on vacation to Italy, but foreign and above all German tourism is needed, which represents a very important slice »said Foreign Minister Di Maio. In this sense it would be essential that the downloadable tracking apps in the different countries had value throughout Europe.

