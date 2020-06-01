murder-floyd,-the-police-chief:-“all-4-officers-responsible”

While George Floyd, 46 years old, was killed by the former Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, who he choked him by pressing a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes, the other three agents present did not intervene. And this, for the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, means that all four policemen share the same responsibility. « Silence and inaction? Then you are an accomplice », he explained to the BBC. “If only a solitary voice had intervened … This is what I would have hoped for”.

The four police officers involved in Floyd's death were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Arradondo's statement is the answer to Floyd's brother, Philonise, who asked him if he was working to get justice. While the police chief replied, Floyd's brother was crying. Arradondo called the murder a “violation of humanity”. «There are absolute truths in life: we need air to breathe. And the murder of George Floyd is wrong: this is also an absolute truth, “said the chief. “So I didn't need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to understand that what happened last Monday was wrong . “

Arradondo said he was moved while watching the video in which Floyd struggled to breathe while Chauvin suffocated him with his knee. “This is contrary to what we believe in.” When asked what he wanted to say to the Floyd family, Arradondo took off the hat of the police uniform and said : “I am incredibly sorry for their loss: if I could do anything to bring Mr. Floyd back, I would do it.”

Philonise Floyd, however, asks that the other three agents also be sentenced: «Now they are at home and sleeping in their bed, relaxing. Chauvin is in prison, but he is the only one. The other three must also end up in there . My brother is in the morgue. It's not right. I want justice now. He deserves it. He was a gentle giant “.

