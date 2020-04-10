“my-antibody-test-report-for-covid-has-arrived.-and-now?”

She has arrived. Just a few days after the president of Lombardy Fontana announced that the Policlinico San Matteo of Pavia has developed a test for antibodies deemed reliable and that a mass screening will soon begin to see who, perhaps even asymptomatically has entered contact with Coronavirus and now she is immune, via mail my report comes to the serological test.

I did the test on Friday 3 April in Robbio. I had interviewed Roberto Francese, mayor of the small town in the Pavia area, who after seeing for too long «his own people die without being able to do anything», decided to organize a mass serological screening on his citizens.

He had moved independently, without waiting for the indications of the Region because the difficulties in obtaining a tampon and home care for its citizens, had pushed him to individual action. After realizing what it was, I decided to try it too and so, at 7 o'clock on a sunny morning I had driven by car half Lombardy to go to a gym in the middle of the rice fields to do a blood test.

A week later the report arrived. Before opening it, take a long breath: what is written in this email could change, at least in part, my future. People with antibodies to the virus may be the first to return “to freedom” when phase 2 begins, that of reopening. The antibodies would in fact guarantee, at least for a period, a protection against disease. And if, as the latest research says, 4 out of 5 people five of those who have encountered the virus, have overcome it asymptomatically, why couldn't I be among those?

My ex-husband got sick (albeit not seriously) and I had it the night before he presented the symptoms. When I do the exam 28 days have passed since that time. « If he had done it asymptomatically», explains Andrea Adessi, the doctor in charge of the laboratory on the field of Robbio, «we would find in his blood IgG, the antibodies that demonstrate that you have been in contact with the virus and reacted. Some of these antibodies, called IgM, are produced in the initial stage of infection and are found in the blood starting, on average, 4 or 5 days after the onset of symptoms and then tend to disappear within a few weeks. Other antibodies, called IgG, are produced later and remain for a long time. They are those who define the immune subject. The test is 95 percent safe, but there is no 100 percent in medicine. At the moment we have reported about 750 analysis and of these the 15 for one hundred were found to have antibodies. Many people had had no symptoms, but perhaps they had been in contact with the sick and so they did it asymptomatically and they became immunized “.

How long this immunity will last is soon to say : we are fighting a new enemy, of which we still know very little. According to Adessi, the ideal would be to re-immune people to the test three months later to see if something has changed or if their immunity is stable over time.

I am about to open the analysis and wonder if I have antibodies what should I do. “The serological test,” the doctor explained to me, “looks for the cured, not the sick. The tool to understand who has the disease in progress and to understand if it is still positive and potentially contagious is the swab . With the serological test, the healed are identified, which are therefore immune. Some time ago a boy who underwent the exam, and who had always been well, had very high IgG. Looking at his story, we found out that one of his colleagues had had Covid and had been hospitalized. He, although asymptomatically, had done it “.

I consult the results and find everything negative. I have no antibodies of any kind, although I was close to someone who later got sick, I did not develop the disease. On the one hand, it is beautiful news: as asymptomatic I could have infected someone without knowing it. On the other hand, it means that I am exposed to the risk of contagion as, according to the most optimistic estimates, at least other 54 millions of Italians. What should I do now? «Nothing», the doctor explains to me, «you must continue to take all the precautions you have always taken: use your mask and gloves when you go shopping, keep your safety distances, do not stay close to the sick». Here, this last point makes me think: many people are asymptomatic, many patients are not traced, many swabs are not made. How and when will people who have not yet signed Covid leave the house in peace?

