“my-mom”:-the-italian-flavor-in-london-to-feel-at-home

London is hot in these summer days where the temperature exceeds 30 °. The city begins to live as it once did: the shops have finally reopened and there are only a few days left for restaurants and hotels to resume an almost normal life.

But with the quarantine looming for those entering the UK, many have decided to spend their holidays in the UK, waiting for better times to travel or go home to hug their loved ones. I'm almost 700. 000 in fact the Italians registered in AIRE (Registry of Italian Residents Abroad) at the Consulate in London.

But this year, very few will return home for the summer holidays.

And how to survive for so long away from home without the flavors of your table? Think about it My mom, Chelsea restaurant opened two years ago from the idea of ​​Giuseppe Corsaro.

MY MOM

The restaurant is a real showcase (you can see the mothers preparing homemade pasta) for the 20 Italian regions that are told through menus that alternate every three months. The mothers, who cook under the supervision of the chef, come to prepare traditional dishes with the taste and family atmosphere typical of the Bel Paese. There are 4 mothers who have become part of the official team, while the new levers respond to announcements published on social media or by word of mouth. After an initial telephone and video selection, they fly to London for the first test. Those who pass the selection are offered board, lodging and obviously a paid position.

WHO ARE “THE MOTHERS”

They are often retired ladies, freelancers or mothers who unfortunately find themselves in a precarious working situation. What they have in common is certainly the courage they have in accepting this challenge to experience a sort of “Erasmus for Mothers” in one of the most famous world capitals.

«Many chefs say they are inspired by their mothers. – says Giuseppe – Why not bring the mothers directly to London? »

PACK OF MOTHER

But with the lockdown the restaurants had to close for a long time and so the mothers did not give up and gave birth to “Macco di Pacco”. Thus was born the “mother's survival kit”, a box full of Italian foods and ready-to-eat (or freeze) food to cook. There are 4 types available in two sizes: Mamma's Survival Pack, Mamma's Vegetarian Survival Pack, Mamma's Vegan Pack and Mamma's Classic.

An example of what can be found inside a package?

A bottle of red wine

A bottle of white wine

1 kg of pasta to make your pasta

1 kg of dry pasta

1/2 liter of extra virgin olive oil

4 handmade sauces (Bolognese, Genoese beef, fresh tomato sauce, cheese and pepper)

1 loaf of bread

400 gr of mixed cold cuts

2 kg of flour

4 portions of eggplant parmigiana

1 kg of pizza dough to prepare your pizzas

Dry pizza and yeast for bread

1/2 kg of handmade burrata stracciatella

1/2 kg of handmade fiordilatte (knots and cigliegini)

meatballs with peas

850 gr of mini arancine and croquettes

8 cannoli

Ricotta filling for cannoli

There are many Italian parents who request the shipment of a package to be sent directly to their child. A way to feel closer even from a distance!