myquarantinebody:-how-the-#bodypositive-movement-changes-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus

«This is my quarantine body, # myquarantinebody , but not as strong as a month ago— when I went to the gym every week— And it's OK! This body is my home. It keeps me safe and healthy in these times of crisis . And now more than ever I thank you for being healthy … while many lose their lives. It was very disappointing to see the shameful body shaming and stigma associated with those who gained weight during the quarantine. It seems to come from someone who is deaf, nearsighted and incredibly privileged.

We are all in survival mode. It is ok not to feel in top shape, to eat differently (sometimes it depends on what you can buy). Life at the moment is not the usual and no comment or stigma on fat can change things. That's why today I share my quarantined body, #myquarantinebody, and I invite you to share your photo. Post a selfie with this hashtag and share your story with me. We will not be able to change the situation of the moment but we can feel stronger together and strengthen our love for ourselves in these difficult moments “.

The photographer Anastasia Garcia , who has always been a champion of the “fat-phobia”, shared this strong message on social networks on April 8, giving life to a new movement self-acceptance bodypositive , in the name of the hashtag # myquarantinebody , which is based on the fundamental value of health, an absolute priority in this pandemic period which it must become the yardstick of everything, even how it feels in a body that doesn't wear a small size. The over size pasionaria has been included in the list of “Game Changers” games, the characters who are redefining the concept of self-care during this pandemic period.

View this post on Instagram Today @glamourmag released a list of “Game Changers” – focused on the women who are redefining what self care means today (amidst a global pandemic). I am beyond honored to be featured on that list alongside other amazing and inspiring women. When I started #myquarantinebody I was hoping to shift the conversation in what I thought would be a small way. Mostly I just wanted to show up for you with love and a reminder that you are not flawed. I shared my intentions with some girlfriends, and invited them to do the same. Then I invited you…. and what YOU made was beautiful. The images came flooding in of women reclaiming their bodies and owning their narratives. It quite literally brought me to tears. You are all so beautiful. Everyday when I show up to work, I think about the women and little girls who are going to be impacted by the images I release and the work I do. I wonder … how will this affect her? And then I try to make the choice that will empower the most women. To be acknowledged on this list is a tremendous honor… one that includes every single post / selfie from everyone who participated in the #myquarantinebody movement. Our worth has never been defined by our waistlines, our weight, or our appearance. We are powerful, strong, complex people with more magic inside of us than we know what to do with. Thank you for sharing some of that magic with me. In doing so we created a ripple …. together … and together we can dismantle fat phobia. A big special thank you to @glamourmag for always advocating for women, and giving me a platform to speak for us. I've never been more proud to work with someone. And special thank you to my editor @lindsayschallon for being a fierce advocate for us and making sure plus size women are not only included, but uplifted! Celebrated! •••• To read more, and see the article please click the link in my bio. Photo used for this graphic by @lydiahudgens A post shared by Anastasia Garcia (@anastasiagphoto) on May 13, 2020 at 7: 35 am PDT

Anastasia Garcia has chosen to launch this campaign during the pandemic after undergoing toxic comments on social media for years, those typical of those who are oversized, of those who ruin life. But one day, after the unhappiness of a surgery to lose weight and the consequent reverse operation to remove the gastric band, Anastasia Garcia finally understood that it was not her weight that made her unhappy but the perception that society had of the bodies Like his.

Unfortunately, since his first post was published, trolls on the Internet have started to publish photos that did not follow the guidelines of social networks. Many photos with the hashtag launched by Garcia disappeared from Instagram.

“Maybe if only a week and a half after the launch of the campaign you see only the most popular posts, not the most recent ones, it's because” some photos violated users' guidelines “,” said the photographer. «I only see nudes of thin women on Instagram. I don't understand what exactly of this movement violates the guidelines? “

The campaign, even if contained, managed to spread trust and a sense of strength and awareness of the true priorities of the moment, such as staying safe, feeling well and being safe, all concepts that help self-acceptance in a period where isolation has not been the ideal companion for the perfect line for everyone.

