nadia-terranova:-«happiness-that-worries-me»

The city transforms you, takes possession of your body as if it were a demon and digs inside you with the impatient ardor of an auger. «Sooner or later this city will cut me off with a knife», writes Nadia Terranova in Like a love story , the collection of short stories published by Giulio Perrone Editore which has the capital as its fil rouge, “city of garbage and seagulls”, photographed by the author not so much in the splendor of the shop windows of the center as well as in the multiculturalism of the periphery which, with its markets and humanity, transmits colors, energy, vitality.

“When I went to live in Rome my nostrils and my skin literally changed” says Terranova on the phone from Santa Marinella, where he stays a few days at his mother's house to enjoy the first sun and the first bath, also if, for a woman who was born and raised in Messina like her, that solution has more the flavor of the “palliative”, admissible only because she has had a lockdown and because the date X that will lead her to cross the Strait again, that stretch of the perimeter sea that he describes with so much love in his books and stories, is getting closer and closer, set for early July.

«When I moved to Rome I had problems with breathing that I had never had before, all the iodized air that I had breathed in Sicily was over, lost. In Rome I breathed a lot of smog and concrete. Even the skin, however, has changed: the water of Rome is very calcareous and has started to produce things never had, such as pimples. It was a little bit like this for the first year »points out Nadia, finalist at the Strega Prize 2019 with a novel, Farewell Fantasmi (Einaudi Stile Libero), which has won over critics and which has been translated in many countries of the world, including Lithuania. Between the chirping of the birds that occasionally dominates her voice – as we speak, she is sitting in the garden – and the lightness of a spontaneous laugh, which comes from the heart and has no need to be restrained, Nadia Terranova has the power to take you by the hand in his world of images and sensations, of perfumes and unresolved questions. For example: why do writers go so rarely to the presentation of other writers' books?

What answer has been given?

«To tell the truth, I don't know: I often go to other people's presentations because it's something I did even before my books were published. Even when I'm invited to festivals, I'm always curious to hear who's there before and who's after. With the Net writers certainly have less excuses for not attending colleagues' meetings “.

Speaking of books, you wrote one with central Rome: how symbiotic is your relationship with this city?

“I really have the impression that Rome stuck to me like skin. I noticed, however, that when I move away, the city breaks away little by little: on the first day I am completely a citizen, but on the third day my wild nature prevails. Which is strange because whoever meets me all year in Rome will see that I am a very urban person. The problem is that I can't think of it as a foreign city, even when I hated it. When they tell me that I am Roman by adoption, I answer that it is not true, it is I who adopted it, with all the problems that created me. “

When did you hate Rome?

«When nothing works and you see a potential metropolis treated in a demeaning way; when places and buildings are abandoned they rot; when the possibilities of a true cultural production are not grasped and you only feel the weight of what is decaying and not the breaths of fresh air that are always opposed by bureaucratic marshes, management marshes. There you hate it, because it is not possible that in the midst of so much beauty there are so many obstacles to the production of a new beauty “.

Returning to the transformation: did you rediscover a different Rome during the lockdown?

«I lived a lot in my neighborhood, the Pigneto, which I told a lot in the book together with all of Eastern Rome, from Tor Pignattara to Prenestino. It is a neighborhood that I struggle to call by name because, also thanks to Pasolini's legacy, it has always been the symbol of something that in reality has never been. It is very layered and complex and to say that it is the district of nightlife is a triviality, because it only boils down to the image of those who come there in the evening and experience it as a funfair. Il Pigneto, on the other hand, is nice to live it during the day, when you meet the railway workers moved here in the fifties, wives, housewives, widows, and not only writers and screenwriters. The toughest moment during the lockdown was when they took the market off because neighborhood life ended. Although I thought, even if for a moment, to return to Sicily, I am happy to have stayed in Rome because in this city I have all the affections of the last 20 years and also because I was able to reap what I sowed in the neighborhood: I knew who to turn to for anything, even to help people in need. The solidarity network that has been created has been really beautiful “.

At some point in the book he writes: “Happiness exists, only I wouldn't live there”. Does this also apply to you?

«It is a phrase found in the last two stories of the book, in which the narrating self is superimposable on me: it is an investigation of happiness carried out on behalf of myself that perhaps began in 2014, when I studied Hebrew for a few months, just enough time to learn the alphabet. I don't know if I would live there, because happiness worries me. I found the solution to this problem in Goodbye Ghosts , when Ida says that there is no happiness, but happy moments exist: there I finally felt relieved from the duty to be happy. It happens during the day to feel good, but also to come across bad news, in a shadow or in a melancholy: you cannot fully adhere to happiness “.

Why did you choose to study Hebrew, a language that is also the protagonist of a book story?

«I liked the fact that many want to study the language of the Bible, not to mention that the real Rome is that of the Ghetto, which retains its quintessence: I always felt at home there. Then there is also a strange coincidence, because I discovered that, in Messina, Terranova was the name of ancient Giudecca which now no longer exists and which survives only in the name of a street. This led me to mature the very personal belief of being a descendant of Marrani, naturally disproved. The whole thing, however, was connected to Hebrew because it is a resurrected language, which has not been spoken for a long time and was then exhumed: which is paradoxical for a people who do not believe in the resurrection. However, I also studied Arabic and Portuguese, always because it is connected to the Sicilian. Aside from German, I take the other languages ​​and then I leave them: however, I feel the need to literate the world in a new way “.

I guess you miss her more in the summer: is that so?

«Paradoxically I miss it more from September to July because in the summer I have always gone away, the city empties and tourists come. Until January I would have said that I didn't miss it because I go back often enough but, after the lockdown, I would say that it's been a little too long since I was last there. “

Everything starts in Messina: love for literature was born when she was little and wrote letters. To whom were they addressed?

«To my father: my parents separated when I was 4 years old, a story that I transfigured in The reverse years . Since he was quite out of Messina, in the 6 years before he died, the only way I had to communicate with him was letters: my mother read and wrote them on my own, but every now and then I had the feeling that he was lying to me. So, taking advantage of having a grandmother teacher, I was looking for stories to send him to send him something more original “.

Of his father, who passed away in 37 years in 1989 because of AIDS, they often ask her. Does it bother you that you dig too deeply into your private life?

“I think I'm good at managing what I mean and what I don't mean: even when I put on incandescent material, I do it because behind it there was a great job that allowed me to be able to talk about it. The same thing does not apply, however, to the things I am experiencing because there is no elaboration and I would feel discovered: I am sorry only when this comes at the expense of other questions because privacy is the substrate and, if not were the need to talk about it from a literary point of view, I would not face it. Not everything is literature. In the case of my father, I felt it was right to address the topic to describe the '77, symbol of many stories do not tell “.

I thought it is curious that a book, Fever , dedicated to HIV, will contribute to this year's Premio Strega.

“The narrative has changed a lot about HIV and I think Bazzi's book is important because it is necessary to talk about the theme again now: it gives a measure of contemporaneity compared to what was done in the nineties”.

Only one woman will compete for the Prize, which she participated in last year: Valeria Parrella. Interviewed by Foglio , the president of the Bellonci Foundation Stefano Petrocchi admits that in 73 editions of the Witch only 11 women won. In your opinion, is it worth insisting on the subject?

«It is always worth the battle over the writers. Sometimes it seems to me that the awards tell of a world that does not exist: there are no blacks, homosexuals, trans, women. I wonder if they leave home because, apparently, the world in which I live is different from the one in which they live, and there are still many people who are not represented. If you put a lot of women in the first finals you have the chance to avoid that thing of voting someone as a woman. The more we give space to women, the more we avoid that terrible question about female writing which, in reality, does not exist: Donna Tartt does not write like Ursula Le Guin, I'm sorry. The ultimate goal of feminism, as far as literature is concerned, should be to reach the androgyny of writing, but we are still very far away, and that is why we must now be feminists “.

Are there any drifts of feminism in which you don't recognize yourself?

“I don't recognize myself in the aggressive, exclusionary and ridiculous attitude of other women: it is an aspect that has nothing to do with feminism, but it happens. We should, then, find a balance between the genre and what we like to read, but I am always afraid to make this speech because then it is used to say that this year there were no good films shot by women and good written books by women. It is a topic to be dealt with after a certain level, otherwise it is immediately transformed and turns against it “.

I insist on the Witch: this year, as happened for Goodbye Ghosts in 2019, the same publishing house, Einaudi, participates with 2 titles. Since legends of a latent competition hover, is it so difficult to compete for the Prize?

«Everyone lives it in his own way. Mine was a quixotic experience because my book was a forerunner compared to what happened this year: in the last edition there were many question marks that weighed on me. I didn't even know if I would enter the 12, so I understood that I had two possibilities: or I was distressed or I thought that every step my book took would do him good. Of course, I chose the second option: I had fun in five because I had nothing to lose and I didn't feel any tension. Looking back, I think I did well because my way of writing changed from there and I took more confidence. I knew I had written a book with an epochal turning point, so I could very well dedicate myself to another “.

Do you suggest more posting, then?

«But yes. Leonardo Sciascia has never won the Strega Prize but no one would feel like saying that he is not one of the greatest Italian writers. The awards give confirmation, I see them as a plus and not as something I have lost. Fifty, if you take it in the right spirit, it only gives positive things because it talks about your book, but let's not forget that there is much more in the life of a writer “.

She suffers from chronic insomnia, but said that during the lockdown she managed to rest better. How do you sleep today?

«I'm continuing to sleep a lot, an average of 8 hours per night, while during the lockdown I also got to 10: I haven't slept that much since I was 22 years old , is the best legacy of that terrible period “.

There are writers who are very productive at night: and you?

«I wake up early in the morning and I know that until midday I can give my best».

Do you write every day?

«Every day, but not always a novel. Maybe I write an article, a piece of novel or a children's story. And then I read a lot: a couple of years ago I realized that, with my new mobile phone with Whatsapp installed, I was reading less and less and so, after panicking, I thought of activating airplane mode for an hour a day, the one in which I pick up a book, and it works. I try to remember to always do it. “

What did you read during the lockdown?

«A lot of poetry. I took the opportunity to rediscover Audre Lorde, even if my great loves are Amelia Rosselli, from Obtuse diary to Scattered and lost notes , to Patrizia Valduga, her Requiem , dedicated to the disappearance of her father, makes you cry a lot. As a novel, however, I was reading Change the water to the flowers which I then gave up and resumed later: at the beginning I had a form of refusal because I could not start again, but thank goodness that I did it because it is beautiful “.

Is he working on his new novel: is it true that it will be set in Messina?

“Not only in Messina: it will still take a while, though. At least another year. In the meantime, three new illustrated books will be released, plus something I have never done, an experiment “.

On social media it is very popular: do readers contact you?

«Yes and it's beautiful when it happens, I try to answer everyone. That is said out of any rhetoric, but I really believe it is a gift when someone tells you that you can get into people's emotions. It is something that always moves me. “

