nail-art-men's-nails:-fedez-also-gives-in-to-the-«manicure»-trend

Colored nails stuff for women? We know that cataloging for beauty no longer exists, and fortunately designers and celebs contribute to unhinging ancient mental barriers. Like Fedez, who, last on the list of male stars to appear with an impeccable MANicure , (crasi between man / man + manicure), published on Stories and via Instagram post shots of her nails flamboyant and colorful, fresh fresh pop restoration (the author is Isabella Franchi, known on social networks as @unghiedellamadonna), naturally dividing the followers.

ONE MANICURE FOR TWO

For some definitely, no, for others absolutely cool. Also because the rapper's nails are romantically coordinated with the nail art of his wife Chiara Ferragni. The two, always on the crest of the wave, thus carry on the trend of matchy matchy also on the fingertips, or the nail polish coordinated with the sweet half, as already proposed by Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. But, while for the digital influencer the nails are of different colors, for Fedez the base is always aquamarine completed by contrasting and highly effective black graphic flames.

HARRY STYLES, THE ENAMEL KING

Who knows if Harry Styles has seen them? He, paladin of male nail art for several seasons, and with copied nails also by girls, certainly would appreciate. The pop star has recently also had a lot of success appearing with enamel pastel pink in the last video Watermelon Sugar. Needless to say this nuance candy has already been elected top of the summer 2020.

But many others are the guys who have long been pulling out their nails, and have them copied: from Brooklyn Beckham , complete with red enamel at the last parade of mother Victoria, at the iconic and histrionic Marc Jacobs , from Achille Lauro with the nail polish a little chipped at Ezra Miller always one step ahead of the others, up to the alpha male par excellence, Brad Pitt .

To look at and study all in the gallery: even in view of the summer, the most enviable manicure, sir, comes from Mars.

