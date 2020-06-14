nail-trends,-polka-dot-nail-art-for-summer-2020

The dot manicure will be one of the trends for the nails of this summer. Colored polka dots, easy to make even with the DIY, and that bring back short nails and natural shape.

You need a toothpick soaked in nail polish, or the dotter, the professional tool for making colored dots. It is a pen with a metal end that ends with a sphere of different sizes depending on the design you want to create (it is the same used also to define the French manicure).

Alternatively, the hairpins are also functional.

POLKA DOT NAILS: THE METHOD OF THE BACKSTAGES OF THE FASHION SHOWS

To see Miss Pop Nails at work you have to be in the backstage of fashion shows, such as that of Moschino for example, where she creates her nail looks with her playful and extremely colorful mood. And, in fact, the best advice for polka dot nails could only be his: «The bobby pins are fine, but they are only used to make very small dots, for a polka dots effect you need the pins . ” Miss Pop fixes the pointed part of the pin in a rubber to have more grip and then dips the round end into the bottle of the enamel.

POIS, THE NAIL ART FOR SHORT NAILS

According to Lucy Tucker, who signs the manicure for Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, it will be a summer of short nails with a minimalist shape. In recent seasons we have seen coffin nails, squoval and stiletto nails , but according to Lucy, this year, we may see a more modest form. «Any popular and extreme trend, such as coffin nails or stiletto nails, will fade quickly enough. I think it will be replaced with a timeless oval shape, “Glamor Uk told . All without giving up a touch of pop or even neon color.

THE POIS OF THE NAIL ARTIST OF THE STARS

Lucy Tucker is among the Manicurists also a point of reference for the network. On Instagram he proposed his version of the polka dots, which have a 3D effect and stand out from the dots to create flowers, very popular at the moment. «All you need is a selection of neon colors and a punctuation tool, even a toothpick will work well. The larger polka dots are drawn and once dry, a smaller point of a different color is applied inside, et voilà. It's simple but very effective, “Refiney told . To make the colors stand out better, the expert recommends starting from a base white or pink baby.

