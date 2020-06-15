“naked-attraction”,-the-show-about-love-comes-without-filters-(and-without-clothes)

Getting to know each other naked, to get rid of one's prejudices together with clothes. Naked Attraction , the last frontier in the matter of love and television, is described as a social experiment . Because the last choice, the one after which to decide whether to allow yourself a chance away from the cameras, is not based on the alchemy of a couple, on the sudden attraction that a glance can bring with it, but on the “logical deductions” that a naked body may suggest.

On the show, available from 16 June on DPlay Plus , it is Anna Richardson, English speaking presenter, to accompany a single person in the choice of the person who could be most appropriate.

Six candidates show themselves naked in large glass cases . The cameras linger on the feet, on the legs, to then stop on the trunk and face.

Together with the image of the body without clothes, brief hints of personality and lifestyle are revealed by the presenter. Which, then, leaves the choice to the single. It will be these who decide, based on their own deductions, without clothes or accessories to reveal a given belonging , to choose two finalists who, in turn, will have the opportunity to examine the single nude. If there is mutual sympathy between the single and the last suitor left, the two will have the opportunity to go on a real date. This time dressed

