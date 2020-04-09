naomi-campbell-launches-an-episode-(fashion)-talk-show-on-youtube

For weeks now, anyone with an Instagram account can notice how much friends and acquaintances are having fun with live videos , to feel less alone and, why not, to share with one's neighbor one's personal experience in this moment of quarantine. Information platforms and celebrities also entertain us with the live shows, which are experimenting with creativity with new communication formats: among these there is Naomi Campbell, who has just launched a real talk show live on his YouTube channel.

Obviously, fashion themed.

The top model has titled her web series No Filter with Naomi , and each episode will host a conversation with one of his friends from the fashion system, with whom he will discuss without filters – as the name implies – of curious past anecdotes but also of how everyone is experiencing this period of isolation. Live from her elegant New York apartment, Naomi Campbell dedicated the inaugural episode of her talk show to Cindy Crawford , colleague supermodel of the years 90 and friend of all time: the two top girls have really talked about everything, from their time of gold at work with the most famous fashion photographers, up to the way they are dealing with this quarantine.

Among the highlights of the episode there is undoubtedly the story of Naomi Campbell on the meeting with Princess Diana , as well as the advice of Cindy Crawford to her daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the most popular models of the moment, revealed to the public . Until the emotional memory of both fashion shows for Gianni Versace, when the Italian designer became their mentor and great friend. But this is only the beginning: the second episode of No Filter with Naomi has just been released, none other than with Marc Jacobs. An appointment not to be missed for those who are looking for insider news in the fashion system.

