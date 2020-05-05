naomi-campbell-reveals-her-favorite-met-gala-look-(and-more)

One of the most popular entertainment initiatives in these lockdown weeks, especially for fashion enthusiasts looking for insider details, was the live talk show launched by Naomi Campbell on YouTube : titled No Filter With Naomi , the web program with episodes reveals some succulent background from the world of fashion firsthand by the supermodel, together with FaceTime calls live with some of the most influential professionals and icons of the fashion system.

After the debut of the talk show with her longtime friend and colleague Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell hosted personalities of the caliber of Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour and Pierpaolo Piccioli on her channel . And he was the artistic director of Valentino, a friend of the top and one of his favorite designers, the co-protagonist of the last episode of No Filter With Naomi , who has returned for the second time live to admire and comment on the model's dream dresses, including her favorite look worn at the Met Gala: the latter is none other than the outfit conceived for her by the Italian designer on the occasion of the edition 2019, on which Naomi has revealed some surprising details.

The light pink evening jumpsuit by Valentino, accompanied by a voluminous plumed stole with train, was in fact made in sun 48 hours for the Met Ball 2019: «Pierpaolo arrived on Saturday and completely dismantled the old dress» said the supermodel «We decided that there would be no clothes, and that instead we would have made a suit ». Naomi Campbell then reviewed some of her outfits (in the gallery), revealing some of her favorite favorites to internet users , including a tailored Alexander McQueen and a vintage hooded dress by Ossie Clark, of 1967. A “walk in closet” in the literal – and virtual – sense of the term.

