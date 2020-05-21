naomi-campbell,-the-50-years-(between-light-and-shadow)-of-timeless-venus

Naomi Campbell accomplishes 50 years. Lived between light and shadow. The Black Venus adored by stylists, born in London on 22 May 1970 from a mother of Jamaican origin, for over three decades on top of the fashion industry, she has lived a swirling life like few others: «I am a survivor» , he said. «I have never had an immaculate life and I don't pretend to have it. I was the first to say that I was addicted to drugs , and I am so thankful to God for being today a recovering drug addict and a recovering alcoholic “.



Once the top , which in August 1988 was the first black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue , was also making headlines for his anger attacks and subsequent complaints . In 2006 she was sentenced to a week of socially useful work (cleaned up the streets of New York) for having launched the cell phone against his maid , in 2008 was arrested and then released to London for having spit on an agent , in 2015 was sentenced to 6 months in prison (with suspended sentence) for the assault on a photographer from Lipari . But in addition to the capricious diva (who in recent years seems to have put her head in place) there is the other Naomi: the champion of humanitarian causes . After meeting with Nelson Mandela in 1994, began to engage with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund visiting hospitals, rural areas and meeting local people. And in 2015 he created the Fashion For Relief, the annual charity gala which raises funds to fight disease in developing countries and the effects of natural disasters, and to support refugee children summoning the international stars.

The most famous model of all time in the past has made people talk about herself also for the long trail of loves (true or presumed) often turbulent: Mike Tyson, Joaquín Cortés, Puff Daddy, Flavio Briatore, Matteo Marzotto , Leonardo DiCaprio, Eric Clapton , Albert of Monaco, Kevin Spacey , Robbie Williams , Lewis Hamilton. At the moment, after the alleged relationship with the singer Liam Payne , twenty-three years younger than her, is single. And happy: « Being single does not mean being alone . I don't I have time to get bored and I don't have time to feel alone . My life is so full not to compensate for a void, but because this is how I always like to live: full of commitments, surrounded by stimulating people “.

She, who had no children , considers the new supermodels a bit like her little girls. But she still doesn't rule out that one day she will be a mother: « I will see what the universe will bring me . For now, what the universe has given me is more the sense of a “family of chosen ones” , that is, not created by me, but created by itself, by attraction, between spiritually similar individuals “. Among his people of the heart: his colleagues Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington , the photographer Steven Meisel , the designer Marc Jacobs : « I never feel alone ».

