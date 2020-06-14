napoli-inter,-that-kiss-of-gattuso-for-his-sister-who-just-passed-away

A touching moment before the kick-off for Napoli-Inter (1-1) , second semi-final of the Italian Cup. When the teams met in midfield, the two coaches hugged each other and there was a minute's silence at the San Paolo stadium to remember the victims of Covid – 19. In those moments of emotion, the cameras caught for a few seconds the expression of Rino Gattuso, Napoli technician, who turned his gaze to the sky, sending a kiss: a greeting to the sister Francesca, who passed away on June 2 at 37 years due to a very aggressive form of diabetes.

After the end of the game his moving words: «I want to thank the whole world of football, the people who have been close to me and my family. It was hard. I dedicate the final to my parents and my sister “.

The Napoli coach never wanted to miss his closeness to the team and the sad news caught him on the field: Gattuso had learned of his sister's drama with a phone call that had come from his mother, while he was directing a training of the team just in view of the semifinal on Saturday night against Inter at San Paolo.

