napoli-juventus,-the-first-post-covid-trophy-of-“different”-football

«A football without fans is totally different ». Word of Rino Gattuso who in view of Napoli-Juventus , for the final of Italian Cup 2019-2020 (this evening, 17 June, at 21) , expressed his opinion on the restart of the football world after three months of lockdown . «The truth is that the coronavirus has changed our life , not only sport . The pandemic has taken away thousands of people, the world is coming out of it deeply transformed“.

But it is coming out, as evidenced by the big match of the Olympic stadium which will award the first post-Covid Italian trophy of the «new ” football. A kick which, precisely, follows for now a rigid protocol founded on the essential imperative of the “ social distancing “. So, even if it makes you smile a little considering the numerous game contacts , the teams and the referees enter the court separated.

No group photos, no mascots and – of course – nothing handshake : the reserves go to sit on the bench, leaving always at least a free seat, and the masseur – having to approach the players – can enter on the field only with the mask. Even discussions with the referee are allowed only keeping the canon meter and a half of gap, avoiding creating gatherings .

On the green rectangle, however, is true football : in the two semifinals there were goals , penalties and even a red card, as proof that the competitive spirit however it is not missing. Of course, it is strange to be able to clearly distinguish the indications of the coaches and the screams of the goals . Just as it is strange to observe a ball that rolls on the net and not to hear the roar of the stands, with the celebrations muffled by the fear.

Even the post-match celebration, that where usually the winners gather around the trophy between confetti and rivers of champagne, will be staged in a minor tone . Two weeks ago, in Austria, the Salzburg is mounted on stage after having triumphed in one national final : each player has withdrawn individually his medal , he cut out a small space, then the captain arrived and he raised the cup.

So will they also Insigne , Mertens, Koluibaly , or Bonucci , Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo. A different exultation, for a football that, in safety, try to leave.

