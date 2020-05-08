nasa-presents-the-companies-with-which-it-will-collaborate-in-the-next-moon-landing

In a video, the American Space Agency has revealed the names of those who will develop the landers that will bring the human being back to the Moon

Blue Origin, Dynetics and SpaceX: these are the companies chosen by the American Space Agency for the next landing on the Moon , scheduled for 2024 during the Artemis mission. Those that, in particular, will have the task of developing the moon landing system of the means that will transport humans to the soil of our satellite.

With this video NASA presents the distinctive features of each of the systems they propose, each suitable for specific circumstances, and complementary to each other. And the astronauts are the ones to tell us about it, in the company of the experts.

(Credit video: Nasa)