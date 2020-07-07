Natural Way To Cure Piles OR Hemorrhoids Permanently

Piles is also known as Hemorrhoids are blood vessels located in the smooth muscles of the walls of the rectum and anus. They are a normal part of the anatomy and are located at the junction where small arteries merge into veins. They are cushioned by smooth muscles and connective tissue and are classified by where they are located in relationship to the pectinate line, the dividing point between the upper 2/3 and lower 1/3 of the anus. This is an important anatomic distinction because of the type of cells that line hemorrhoid, and the nerves that provide sensation.

The steps below will help you naturally treat Hemorrhoids (piles); however, if you don’t experience relief from piles within four to seven days, you should consult your doctor. You can find several non-surgical options to get rid of this ailment permanently.

So, if you are wondering How to cure piles permanently without operation, consider reading this post:

Apply astringent over the affected body part:

Witch hazel is regarded as a natural antioxidant and astringent that helps in soothing up the engorged hemorrhoids, which end up making the area less sore. This can be applied directly using the cotton swabs, while at the same time it reduces the itching effect of the piles in a significant fashion. Make sure you repeat this practice too often, while try applying the witch hazel not less than 4-5 times a day. You can even use warm olive oil rather than witch hazel. It will address the dryness of your skin and act like a good lubricant, which is rich in antioxidants. Besides, you can even apply wet and warm tea bags for soothing the pain over the anal region. Make sure the tea bag you want to use is not too hot. As we know tea contains natural astringent, it helps in reducing the swelling, while the warm elements of the tea bag help in making you free from the pain.

Try using an unscented wipe:

Maintaining hygiene is a vital aspect of keeping healthy and the same rule applies to the patients suffering from hemorrhoids as it averts the complications causing due to piles. These include infections, anal mucosa blistering that is caused due to dryness. Using the unscented cotton wet wipes can help you in preventing these complications but make sure you do it gently over the affected area after all the bowel movements. After having a bath or any other time, you need to avoid wiping the affected area using regular napkins of toilet paper. Instead, you should be using some gentle and soft methods of cleaning. Using baby wipes is a good idea as these are made for gentle use and give soothing effects over skin tissues. Lastly, refrain using any colorful toilet paper or perfumed ones as the chemical in these can give you an unpleasant feel.

Rely on herbal supplements:

There are several kinds of herbs, which can naturally treat this ailment. Some of these include Senna, Psyllium, and Flaxseeds. Senna is a gentle and natural stool softener, while the remaining two are natural bulking and softening agents. You can use them gently over the affected body skin area and thus can cure the piles easily.

Take up a Sitz Bath:

The sitz baths often have very little to soak by the anus, however, considering a complete bath, you end up getting a better effect. If you are interested in having a traditional sitz bath then all you need to do is to fill up your tub with a few inches of water and then can have it. You can easily find the sitz bath at any medical store. You can find some commercial bags with vents and tubes, which allow a free-flowing circulation of water. These offer a consistent water supply, which can be useful in fixing the piles. The same effect can be obtained in your home tub as well. Such baths help in getting a better blood circulation over the anal area and thus start the process of healing of tissues around the anus area.

Apply pain and itch-relieving lotions or gels:

Once you take a bath and waiting to make your body dry, using aloe vera gel or the preparation H can help you in soothing the hemorrhoidal pain or discomfort. The more you use it, the more convenient it would be for you. We know Aloe Vera gel comprises of the component, which is known to have some inhibit infection, and thus it helps in curing small wounds quickly. You can even apply the gel along with the aloe plant and leaf. You can find natural aloe vera gel at any medicine shop. Most of the grocery stores sell preparation H ointment that can be used to treat piles. These contain mineral oil, petroleum jelly, phenylephrine, and shark liver oil. Applying the same can easily shrink the piles.